Fanaa Stars Aamir Khan & Kajol Reunite For A Special Reason

The festive season has begun in India, and yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi many Bollywood actors visited industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in Mumbai.

Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt among others were all present yesterday in traditional attire to seek the blessings of Bappa at Antilia.

Also present were Bollywood’s ‘Mr.Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan and his Fanaa co-star Kajol. As the latter took on Instagram to share a selfie from the event on the photo-sharing app.

The duo can be seen all donned in desi attire posing with smiles.

Aamir and Kajol were last seen on big screens in Kunal Kohli’s directorial Fanaa, which released in 2006. The film was produced under Yash Raj Films banner and was declared super-hit when released.

From work front, Aamir who was last seen on big screens with Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan, is currently busy with filmmaker Advait Chandan’s directorial venture, Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is slated for release next year.

Talking about Kajol, the actress who was last seen on big screens in Anand L Rai’s directorial Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, will next be seen in filmmaker Om Raut’s directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero in a lead role with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is slated to hit big screens early next year.

