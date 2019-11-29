Birthday boy Tanuj Virwani turns 33 today. For someone who has come out of the image of being ‘Rati Agnihotri’s son’ to establishing an identity of his own, he is happy to have formed a niche for himself over the years, especially in the world of web series. While Inside Edge was the starting point, Poison made him take a few steps ahead and now the second season of Inside Edge is expected to be a ‘dhamakedaar’ affair with the ‘politics of cricket’ being revealed.

“Well, if you are living in India then it is but natural that there is politics just about everywhere. It could be experienced while being caught at a traffic signal, it is there in the film industry, it is when you are trying to get your child in school – it is just about everywhere. So when it comes to the world of cricket as well, it is but natural that there would be politics,” says Tanuj, who returns as the flashy and flamboyant cricketer Vayu Raghavan in the series.

He goes on to add, “Yes, we have gone into exploring politics in the world of cricket here. When there is so much of a mix of talent around you, you have to see whether you stay on to be relevant; this is where politics come in. Honestly, it is not that the most talented person is out there in the field; sometimes the one who has the right connects is also in there. Unfortunately that is the real truth.”

Doesn’t he fear any controversy building up due to the sheer content and ideology of the show?

“The idea is not to generate controversy or start a chatter that so and so character is inspired by so and so cricketer. No, we are not doing that. For making comparisons or statements like those, there are always news channels. In the series, we are bringing our own sur and talent. What was interesting for us was to find the right dynamics. We have to offer something ‘hatke’ and ‘masaaledaar’ and that was actually one of the challenges,” says the birthday boy who is currently ringing in his special day at Delhi.

Tanuj makes a strong statement before concluding, “I was personally very clear about how I wanted to approach the character and the series. Yes, of course it is good to work with Excel and the channel. Still, I told them that if Vayu had to just continue with drugs and ‘aiyaashi’ then I didn’t really want to do that. I wanted to do more. Vayu is like an onion, the more you peel, the more you see and explore the facet of his personality.”

