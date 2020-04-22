While the COVID-19 pandemic has left us worried, the quarantine has surely made almost everyone polish and discover new talents. Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her quirky poems, celebrated Earthy Day a day early with a poem and few pictures that you clearly cannot miss.

Earth day is celebrated on April 22 each year, but an excited Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to express her gratitude to mother earth a day early. Sara wrote a short poem thanking the planet for everything that it has given us.

She wrote, “Happy Earth Day, About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May, On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive (sic).”

Supporting the caption were pictures of Sara from various exotics places including mountains, to beaches to green landscapes looking beautiful as ever.

However the pictures and poem were being appreciated but actor Ishaan Khatter gave the actor a reminder that Earth Day is tomorrow and that he did the same mistake. In the comments he wrote, “Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray.”

Other Gen Z actor who took to Instagram to celebrate the day was Alaya F, who shared a beautiful freehand sketch and let the world know about her hidden talent. Lockdown is for sure revealing a lot of talent that hides in our B-townies.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!