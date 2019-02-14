Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff Engagement News Is Just A RUMOUR? Deets Inside!

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always been the talk of the town for professional and personal reasons. Their chemistry too was loved in the Baaghi 2. But more than that, their real-life chemistry has always been very special for the fans.

The duo is always spotted together in the city and they do give us relationships goals. Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, both of them have shared a picture of themselves with a caption like ‘taken’!

The Baaghi actor first took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Turns out I’m taken.”

A few minutes later, Disha too posted her picture with caption, “Someone popped the question, and I said yes…”

Someone popped the question, and I said yes… pic.twitter.com/hDEZvJDj5i — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 14, 2019

Well, we wonder if it’s a real proposal or just a promotional gimmick for a brand! We will just have to wait and watch. But we hope that this turns out to be true! One thing to notice here is that both are wearing the rings in their index fingers, which is not where an engagement ring is worn. So, this surely will be something for a jewelry brand.

