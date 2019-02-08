Trust Priyanka Chopra to be a game changer every step of the way – She reinvented stardom and has to her credit many “firsts”. From being amongst the first Indians to make a significant impact in Hollywood, not to mention one of the highest paid superstars in the world to being the first to feature on the cover of American Vogue and 30 other international magazines.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes the first global icon to have 4 Madame Tussaud statues modelled on her image.

The only other celebrity to come this close to the honour is the late Whitney Houston, who had 3 Madame Tussaud statues.

Today Priyanka Chopra launched her first-ever Madame Tussauds figure in her adopted-home of New York City. Truly a global superstar, the collaboration will see the actress and humanitarian immortalized across four continents, a first for Madame Tussauds, with figures also launching in London, Sydney and Asia, in 2019.

The Vogue cover star and fashion icon worked closely with Madame Tussauds artists, choosing to recreate her iconic Emmy Awards look with a gown by Jason Wu. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Priyanka’s figure also features a replica diamond wedding ring.

A star of over 50 films whose acting prowess has taken Hollywood by storm, Priyanka is a passionate advocate for women’s issues and equality and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Known for shutting down any red carpet with her style and beauty, fans from all over the world can party with Priyanka in Madame Tussauds New York’s A-List Party Room.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!