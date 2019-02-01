Darshan Raval To Come Out With A Romantic Track On This Valentine’s Day!

Singer Darshan Raval, whose on a professional high with three back to back chartbusters under his belt, Chogada Tara, Kamariya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, will soon be releasing his new single Bhula Diya. The track will be a Valentine day special for his fans and will release on February 7.

Darshan has released songs for Valentine’s day for the past few years and he wants to keep the tradition alive this year as well.

The track ‘Bhula Diya’, like Darshan’s past few chartbusters ‘Shab Tum Ho’ and ‘Baarish Lete Aana’, this song will also be released by Indie Music Label which believes in encouraging and nurturing independent musicians from all over the globe. The idea is to give independent music a strong and solid platform so it reaches to maximum people with a well strategised plan. Darshan too believes in the ideology and says , “It’s always great to be associated with people who have the same vision. We wanted to create a romantic track for Valentine’s day and i hope this treat for my listeners will make their day and week even more special.”

The romantic track will be revealed by Indie music Label on Feb 7.

