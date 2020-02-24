Dabboo Ratnani’s SAVAGE Comeback To Trolls Over Accusations Of Plagiarising Kiara Advani’s Pose

Actress Kiara Advani has recently made her debut in ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2020. But the Kabir Singh actress’ photograph did not go down well with a section of social media users. However, the celebrity photographer has an answer to it all!

Kiara’s picture from the calendar shows her standing topless behind a large leaf. Many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch’s similar photoshoot.

“Dabboo is a copy cat. He copied the photography concept of Marie Barsch,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Dabboo Ratnani is a plagiarist.”

However, the celebrity photographer is now shutting the haters with a photoshoot of veteran actress Tabu, from whom he took inspiration for the latest click.

Daboo Ratnani took to his Instagram to share the picture and wrote, “Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002 ❤️📸🗓 #lovenature This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf ☘️ ! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept 🤓🤪✌🏼 ! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF 😅😂🤣🤪 #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 💯 ! That’s all that matters ”

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the International photographer also shared a screenshot of one such collage and took to Instagram handle to express her disappointment over the alleged plagiarised content.

“I just leave that here,” Barsch wrote.

The 25th edition of Ratnani’s annual calendar also featured actors like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday.

