“I Feel That Classic Stories Should Reach The Youth As Well”: Delhi Crime Actor Rajesh Tailang

Actor Rajesh Tailang of “Delhi Crime” fame says that whenever he gets time, he tries to make something of his own for creative satisfaction.

The Mukkabaaz actor is currently basking in the success of his web series Delhi Crime. Apart from movies, he has more digital projects, Mirzapur 2 and Selection Day 2, lined up.

Amidst all this, he manages to find time for directing short films or shows for his YouTube channel.

“Whenever I am free, I try to make something on my own. It’s just for growth and creative satisfaction. I have a YouTube channel called Theatre Talkies. I and some of my friends make films.”

“In the last two years, we have made six films and also a poetry series. There is also a series which is a narration of classic stories. Actor Annup Sonii is (anchoring) that.”

“Today’s youth mostly watches content on the web. I feel that classic stories should reach the youth as well. We have started with Premchand’s stories,” added Rajesh, who had also written dialogues for the film Siddharth.

He recently reunited with “Siddharth” director Richie Mehta for his latest series Delhi Crime.

Sharing the reason behind taking up the project, which is inspired by and follows the December 2012 investigation by Delhi Police into the gang rape of a young woman, Rajesh said: “He (Richie) was the biggest exciting point. I have done about three projects with him.

“Also, because it is on the Nirbhaya tragedy. We are all so attached to it. You feel from the heart.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!