Chris Hemsworth’s MC Sher Mimic Of ‘Bohot Hard’ Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Side-Splitting!

MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi gives a special rap for his upcoming movie, Men In Black: International. The fans of the young actor once again will get to see the rapper inside him re-live in the video. Gully Boy‘s touch has spread all the way to Hollywood and now, Chris Hemsworth is also exclaiming ‘Bohot Hard’ for our homeboy, MC Sher!

The actor has immortalised the character in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. MC Sher has created a fan base of his own. The inspirational and supporting character from the streets has touched everyone.

The actor will be lending his voice for a Hollywood project for Chris Hemsworth’s character Agent H. Trailer has made his fans nostalgic with dialogues from Gully Boy seen all over it.

Siddhant became an overnight sensation after the release of his film Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh. Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer’s guide and mentor in the world of rapping. Immortalized in the hearts of the audience, MC Sher is ready to leap towards Hollywood with this International collaboration.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who showed us that he always adds a personal touch to his characters has now shown his take on the international collaboration much before the movie’s release. This time the actor has customised a rap for the movie.

After receiving immense appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is already being flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

