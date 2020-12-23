Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is proud that his upcoming project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has become the first mainstream film in India to wrap up shooting amid the Covid pandemic. The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor has been shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days, amid the pandemic.

“Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus,” Ayushmann wrote in Instagram along with a few pictures with co-star Vaani Kapoor and the director as they celebrated the moment.

Ayushmann Khurrana added, “I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh – couldn’t be prouder!!! ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his next film, a campus comedy-drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

