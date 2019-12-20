CAA Row: Rajinikanth Faces Wrath For His Stance As #ShameOnYouSanghiRanjini Trends; Fans Come To Rescue

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth yesterday expressed his view over the ongoing violence following the Citizen Amendment Act in various parts of our country. The Thalaivar of the Tamil Film Industry took to his Twitter account to express his concern over the CAA Protests.

The actor late yesterday tweeted: “Violence should not be the route to solve any problem. Indian people should be united and alert with the security and welfare of the nation in their minds.”

Following his tweet, Twittratis had mixed reactions. While many applauded the superstar for his concern and speaking against the ongoing violence and protests. But at the same time, there were many who were not that happy for the actor not expressing his personal view and opinion on the Citizen Amendment Act.

From the work front, Rajinikanth will soon be seen on the big screen in A R Murugadoss’s action thriller Darbar. The film has actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. Darbar has become one of the most anticipated films of the year and will clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: the unsung warrior.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

