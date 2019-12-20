CAA Row: Rajinikanth Faces Wrath For His Stance As #ShameOnYouSanghiRanjini Trends; Fans Come To Rescue

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth yesterday expressed his view over the ongoing violence following the Citizen Amendment Act in various parts of our country. The Thalaivar of the Tamil Film Industry took to his Twitter account to express his concern over the CAA Protests.

The actor late yesterday tweeted: “Violence should not be the route to solve any problem. Indian people should be united and alert with the security and welfare of the nation in their minds.”

Following his tweet, Twittratis had mixed reactions. While many applauded the superstar for his concern and speaking against the ongoing violence and protests. But at the same time, there were many who were not that happy for the actor not expressing his personal view and opinion on the Citizen Amendment Act.

He doesn't support CAA.. he just opposed the violence which will bring no solution. Also he doesn't event want single percentage of credit by supporting violence

Proud to support/follow you thalaivaa @rajinikanth#IStandWithRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/4JTTHIwCpm — நடராஜன் சந்திரன் 🇮🇳 (🤘Natarajan🤘) (@CM_Natarajan) December 20, 2019

This is the reason i love thalaivar @rajinikanth, he always thinks about the welfare of people and stand for truth, he doesn't know vote bank politics.. #IStandWithRajinikanth To dat chinna payan and future sudalai👆 pic.twitter.com/b5LSFnscNC — Balaji G (@balag1910) December 20, 2019

#IStandWithRajinikanth

Violence is not the solution to any issue

I stand with @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/nmhehtRJ1X — Gurumichael 🔱ᵇᶤᵍᶤˡ (@Gurumichael_vfc) December 20, 2019

Either movie or politics or real life.#IStandWithRajinikanth

The leader in need at this point of hour. A person who really thinks about the welfare and well being of all. @rajinikanth #MakkalThalaivar#SuperstarRajinikanth #ThalaivarRajini

Right move thalaivaaaa ❤❤

🤘🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/oltz5XhD5N — Deepak Vikram (@deepakvikram16) December 20, 2019

#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini you couldn't be more spineless.. if you can't stand at the right side during dark times, what good are you gonna do to the society by entering politics? pic.twitter.com/kMG1ZFs1mf — Shivam Bhargava (@DigitalBhargava) December 20, 2019

#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini

Rajini alone has the magic to revoke CRB &NRC. Take him to Modi, Shah and bagwat and make him to talk for half an hour. They get puzzled and mad. They'll do anything than listening him. — Common Man (@CommonM18140518) December 20, 2019

Really I felt ashamed for supporting this fellow in Politics all these days 😷 Thank you for showing ur true Sanghi face dear Rajini 🙏#ShameOnYouSanghiRajini — Rayappan- Kay ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ 😎 (@Maniitwts) December 20, 2019

REAlity and Reel – coward old man vs angry young cop who stands for right. #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini — Demonitized – my name is my crime (@tweepleofindia) December 20, 2019

Famous movie stars who haven’t lent their support to #IndiaAgainstCAA are

Amitabh

Salman

Amir

Shah rukh

Madhavan

Rajini If you can’t stand by students and others who are protesting now, you shouldn’t come out trying to push sanghi agenda later. #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini — Joe ஆனந்த் (@Joe_Anand) December 20, 2019

From the work front, Rajinikanth will soon be seen on the big screen in A R Murugadoss’s action thriller Darbar. The film has actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth. Darbar has become one of the most anticipated films of the year and will clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: the unsung warrior.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens on 9th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

