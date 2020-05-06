Bruno Mars' Fans Get Anxious As Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Mourn Their Dog's Death; Here's Why
Bruno Mars’ Fans Get Anxious As Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Mourn Their Dog Bruno’s Death; Here’s Why

It’s really a sad day for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as their beloved dog passed away. Virat took to social media and shared the disheartening news with fans. The run machine bid a farewell the cute Beagle and prayed for his soul, who was his companion from the last 11 years. Wondering, what’s the connection between Virat Kohli’s dog’s death and Bruno Mars’ fans getting panicked? Well, read on to find out.

Virat Kohli’s dog was named Bruno and as soon as he shared the news of his demise, fans started trending #RIPBruno on Twitter. The hashtag left some of them confused and literally gave a mini heart attack to Bruno Mars’ fans.

Here’s how Bruno’s fans reacted after getting it all sorted:

