It’s really a sad day for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as their beloved dog passed away. Virat took to social media and shared the disheartening news with fans. The run machine bid a farewell the cute Beagle and prayed for his soul, who was his companion from the last 11 years. Wondering, what’s the connection between Virat Kohli’s dog’s death and Bruno Mars’ fans getting panicked? Well, read on to find out.

Virat Kohli’s dog was named Bruno and as soon as he shared the news of his demise, fans started trending #RIPBruno on Twitter. The hashtag left some of them confused and literally gave a mini heart attack to Bruno Mars’ fans.

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Here’s how Bruno’s fans reacted after getting it all sorted:

DAMN YOU TWITTER. RIP BRUNO TRENDING GAVE ME A LIL HEART ATTACK. @BrunoMars came to my mind. Ugh! pic.twitter.com/qna7bi1aRo — Rohit Yallurkar (@rohit_yallurkar) May 6, 2020

WTH.

I just thought it #brunomars RIP Bruno gave me another shock after too many in 2020 pic.twitter.com/R9Hf1XpLq5 — ऋषि देव -SSC Aspirant(AK/RS) (@AdrRishi) May 6, 2020

Damnnn!! that RIP Bruno is for Kohli's dog, not for Bruno Mars. smh. And ,surprisingly, wasnt shocked much coz 2020. — Mike Crymostly (@bns_nd_ketch) May 6, 2020

just saw RIP BRUNO trending on Twitter and I was about to get a mini heartattack cz I thought Bruno Mars died pic.twitter.com/VW18f1Y0Mw — æ (@healmeKR) May 6, 2020

Damn it twitter!!

I saw RIP bruno trending and i almost had a heart attack tbh! — Aditi Singh (@like_elysian) May 6, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!