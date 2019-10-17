Boman Irani Opens Up On Why Munna Bhai 3 Is Not Happening Yet!

Boman Irani, who will be seen next in Made In China is loved the most for one of his roles that he took up 13 years back in Munna Bhai along with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. It was none other than Dr. Asthana from the Munna Bhai MBBS franchise. Yes, its been 13 years since the second part of Munna Bhai MBBS franchise hit the big screen and now people are eager to know when the third part of the film will release.

Well, the media did the job and asked Boman about the third part of the film while he was promoting his film Made In China with lead star Rajkummar Rao. SpotboyE asked Boman if the film was happening at all and Boman’s answer might leave you a little hope.

The journalist requested Boman to not say “I don’t know” but that’s exactly what the actor said. Boman said, “I, as a fan of Munna Bhai series, will tell you that I really don’t know. People have been asking me for 13 years now and I am saying to myself that I have no idea about it because it looks like it has been on the floors for 15 years. But genuinely, I think its a big ask to a third one because the expectation will be high!”

“The expectation with each passing year become so much greater. And till such time if you announce the film then you end up making a lot of money. And I think it will be a success even if it is a bad film which is the problem. They don’t want to lead down the fans. So it is a very difficult script to crack.”

Well, we hope director Rajkumar Hirani sure finds the right kind of the script and we get to see the famous bromance of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Boman too is always a treat as well.

Interestingly, the team of Munna Bhai, earlier in 2007, released a promo of the third part of the film. The film was titled Munna Bhai Chale America but it never saw the light od the day ever since then.

Talking about his film Made In China, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The film will hit the theatres on October 25.

