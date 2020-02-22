Boman Irani Feels His Jayeshbhai Jordaar Co-Star Ranveer Singh Has ‘Too Much Of Extra Energy’ & We Couldn’t Agree More!

Boman Irani will soon be seen sharing screen space with the industry powerhouse Ranveer Singh twice this year. First, in Kabir Khan’s 83, Irani plays the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer while Ranveer essays World Cup-winning Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Next in Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Irani will be seen playing Ranveer’s father while Ratna Pathak Shah will be playing Ranveer’s mother. Opening up about what he felt on working with Singh, Boman Irani has been quoted saying, “It feels great to work with Ranveer. He has too much of extra energy, which he could share with me. So, he gave me an ‘upliftment’ of energy! I am so happy that I did that film.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, where Ranveer plays the title role of a Gujarati man who believes in gender equality. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and also features Aparshakti Khurana.

Irani also spoke of working with the 34-year-old actor in ‘83, while interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. “I am also a part of ‘83‘. I play Farokh Engineer, who used to be our wicketkeeper in the 1960-’70s. In the film, Engineer does commentary. He (Farokh Engineer) was the only Indian commentator in the commentary box for BBC. Now our entire party goes there (for commentary) but back then, Farokh Engineer was the only Indian who used to do commentary (for BBC),” the actor revealed.

Working in ‘83, Irani said, “was a really nice experience”, and added, “When I shot at the Lords, I felt all my aspirations of childhood were coming true!”

Co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment, ’83 also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!