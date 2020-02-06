Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Nora Fatehi Gets Severely Injured On The Sets Of Ajay Devgn Starrer

Actress Nora Fatehi was “severely injured” while performing a high octane action sequence for the upcoming film “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.

“I’ve just got back from Bhopal after shooting my part of the film “Bhuj: The Pride of India”. It involved a lot of emotional scenes and an entire high octane action sequence in which I ended up getting severely injured,” Nora said.

Nora, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Street Dancer 3D”, hurt her forehead.

“In one sequence my co-actor accidentally threw a gun straight into my face which caused my forehead to bleed and swell up. I was in a lot of pain however I knew the director needed to complete the shoot as he was on a very tight schedule so I continued to shoot throughout the day in spite of the injury. It left a huge mark for over a week on my face,” she said.

Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

In the film, Ajay will be seen playing Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik, while Sonakshi will essay the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who is a social worker and a farmer women, who convinced 299 other women from Madhapur to help build a runway during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. He was accompanied by 50 IAF and 60 Defence Security Corps personnel at the airbase.