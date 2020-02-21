Bappi Lahiri’s Childhood Dream Comes To Reality; Will Make THIS Song Based On Bareilly Ka Jhumka

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri is coming up with a new song “Jhumka Bareilly Wala” from the upcoming film “Ishq Nachaunda Hai”.

The song’s video will be shot in Bareilly and Lucknow later this year.

“I had a dream since childhood to make a song on Bareilly ka jhumka, now it’s turning into reality after being in industry for 50 years. I’m making a song ‘Jhumka Bareilly Wala’ which is dedicated to the people of Bareilly. I already started work on this song,” Bappi Da said.

The new song pf Bappi Lahiri is inspired by the iconic song “Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main” from the 1966 film “Mera Saya”. It is penned by Sameer Anjaan.

“Ishq Nachaunda Hai”, will feature actor Mukesh J Bharti, and is being produced by Manju Bharti.

Well, we can’t wait to listen to this new song by Bappi Da!

