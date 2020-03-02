Baaghi 3 CENSORED: Shraddha Kapoor’s Madar-Beep, Gaa-Beep Removed & Disha Patani’s Close-Body Shots Asked To Change

The CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) has become quite ‘sensitive’ in the past few years and we have even witnessed some high profile feuds between the board and the makers. Now, this week’s mega release, Baaghi 3 too has found itself the radar of censor board.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, CBCF raised an objection over some appropriate words used Shraddha Kapoor and also on Disha Patani’s close up shots. The report states, “Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Baaghi 3 has the habit of spewing abuses at every given opportunity. But she just says half of it and then finishes it with the word ‘beep’. The trailer gives a hint of this where in the actress can be seen mentioning ‘Maa ki lo beep’ and ‘maacho beep’. There are many more such terms she mentions like ‘maadar beep’, ‘behancho beep’, ‘gaa beep’, ‘bho beep’, ‘maa ka bho beep’, ‘maa ke bhu beep’, ‘teri maa ki beep’ etc. Then at some places, certain words are used by her which sound similar to cuss words like ‘bhospuriye’, ‘muthmaare’, ‘chudasma’ etc. The CBFC categorically told the makers that such words can’t be tolerated in a film meant for kids and families and told them to replace them with non-sexually abusive words. Even ‘Haramzaade’ uttered at one place was changed.”

The report further adds that the visuals showcasing body getting burnt, violence against child and some of the scenes of Disha Patani from Do You Love Me song, were asked to present with some changes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!