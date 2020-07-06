B Praak & Payal Dev’s ‘Kyon?’ Will Break Your Already Broken Heart!

Punjabi sensation B Praak will collaborate for the first time with singer-composer Payal Dev for a new single titled “Kyon”.

Penned by Kunaal Vermaa, the song has been composed by Payal Dev and sung by B Praak and Payal.

Talking about the new single, Payal said: “This melody was composed much before ‘Tum hi aana’ which turned out to be a massive success. I always wanted to release my own independent singles and decided to work on this melody.”

“While working on this project, we thought that B Praak’s voice would fit the song best,” added the singer, who made her debut as a composer with “Tum hi aana” from the 2019 film “Marjaavaan”.

B Praak took to social media to inform his fans about the song’s release and called “Kyon” a “very special” number.

