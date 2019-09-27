Asees Kaur Reveals Why Her New Song Kisi Aur Naal Is Close To Her Heart!

Asees Kaur is known for her voice behind Bollywood songs like Ve maahi and Akh lade jaave. She now has released a new slow track recently titled Kisi Aur Naal. She says her new non-film track Kisi aur naal is very close to her heart.

The song is written by Goldie Sohel and Kunaal Vermaa. It describes the struggle one goes through when friendship turns into one-sided love.

“This track Kisi aur naal is very close to my heart. This is my first track with my dearest friend and talented musician/composer Goldie Sohel. We have been working on various projects together and we are super excited to finally see our work come out. And what better than a platform like VYRL Originals,” said Asees.

“Kunaal Vermaa and Goldie Sohel have written the song beautifully. With Goldies’s composition, the song is sure to touch everyone’s heart. It is a track that you can relate the most to. We’ve worked a lot on the video too, starting from the concept to the locations and shots. This song is more special to me because this is the first time I’m featuring in a music video. I couldn’t be more glad about it,” she added.

The video has been directed by Sandeep Sharma and was shot in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking about the track, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President, Universal Music India and South Asia, said: “‘Kisi aur naal’ is a brilliant track and she has done an amazing job with her debut performance in the video.”

