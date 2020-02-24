Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note For Daughter Shweta Bachchan & It’s Making Us Miss Our Father!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta recently organised her clothing label MxS’ first fashion show, and the former is feeling super emotional.

Big B on Sunday took to Instagram and penned a cute post for Shweta.

“kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala…love you Mama,” Amitabh wrote alongside a collage of his pictures with Shweta.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also uploaded a few images from the fashion show in which Shweta can be seen teary-eyed. Also, Shweta marked her appearance at the fashion show wearing a denim jacket that had the portrait of her father.

Shweta handles MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising. She had launched her fashion line last year and was promoted by many big names from the industry.

As for Big B, the megastar has a bag full of films. His long list of projects includes Brahmastra, Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.

