Amitabh Bachchan Is Moved To Tears On Hearing Polish Students Recite His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poem, WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B shared the video on Instagram, where students from the university recite a few lines from his father’s renowned poem Madhushala.

Alongside the clip, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland… Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

“As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji’s lovers from all around the world – Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me.”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalised with a coronavirus infection. The 77-year-old veteran tested positive in COVID-19 on July 11 and was admitted to Nanavati hospital. Soon after, his son Abhishek Bahchan too was tested positive and hospitalised. While Jaya Bachchan tested negative Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive, Initially kept at quarantine at home, they took were later hospitalised.

We wish Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released digitally during the lockdown enforced because of the pandemic.

