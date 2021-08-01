Amaal Mallik Is Set To Create Something 'Forever & Larger Than Life' For Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Advertisement

Talented singer-composer Amaal Mallik will be composing the music for Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Sharing his excitement over the same, Amaal said: “I am so thrilled that I am part of a Prabhas sir movie, it’s going to be exciting to compose for Radhe Shyam. Director Radha sir has created a massive canvas for me to create something forever and larger than life for this film. All I know is I’m gonna give it my all.”

Advertisement

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ also features actress Pooja Hegde in the female lead. This project marks Amaal Mallik’s first collaboration with both Prabhas and Pooja.

Apart from this, Amaal Mallik is also working on his next independent music video that is expected to drop sometime this year.

Quizzed on the same, Amaal replied: “For my next independent single, I wish to explore a fresh sonic world. It’s going to be love for sure, but the sound will be a whole new world.”

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated to hit theatres on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2022.

Must Read: Disha Patani’s Prized Possessions Include A 6 Crore’s Mumbai Apartment, A Car Worth Over A Crore & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube