After a video where she exposed her faux pas of wearing hair extensions to the dance class, actress Alaya F has shared another dance video, which she describes as the “cooler one”.

On June 30, Alaya F on her verified Instagram account, had shared a video in which we saw how her hair extension came off even as she was dancing.

“And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2,” Alaya had captioned that video.

On Tuesday, Alaya shared a video of the similar dance step, but this one sans hair extensions.

“You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it’s high time I post the cooler one,” Alaya F wrote.

Alaya F made her Hindi film debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Janeman (2020), a family comedy-drama, in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming a 40-year-old person who has a hatred for marriages (played by Saif Ali Khan) to be her father. The film was produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment and received positive reviews from critics; Alaya received praise for her debut.

Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!