Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ is locked for a June 3, 2022 release.

The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

Advertisement

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, ‘Maidaan’ is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah. respectively.

Previously, Ajay Devgn, who recreated his iconic ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ split stunt for an ad using trucks, has thanked Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and said that it was great shooting the commercial.

Anand Mahindra posted the ad campaign on his Twitter and wrote: “30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra. Watch this space for more…”

To which, Ajay Devgn has replied: “Thanks Anand, My special feats will always be reserved for Mahindra. It was great shooting this commercial.@anandmahindra @MahindraTruckBus.”

Ajay recreated his iconic ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ split stunt for the ad using trucks instead of bikes, which he originally used in the 1991 film.

Ajay’s entry in ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as ‘Son of Sardaar’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Getting Excited By Vicky Kaushal’s Underwear Strap In A Commercial Receives Criticism

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube