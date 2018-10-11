After NH10 & Pari, Anushka Sharma To Now Produce A Web Series!

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production banner Clean Slate Films is now set to produce their first web series. As an entrepreneur, Anushka is expanding the scope of her company from just being a film production studio. The web series, which is a gripping cop drama, is in collaboration with Amazon and will be hosted on Amazon Prime. Keeping with their record of producing clutter-breaking, innovative content and noteworthy collaborations, Clean Slate Films has now teamed up with Sudeep Sharma, the acclaimed writer of films like NH10 and Udta Punjab, to pilot this project.

While Anushka will produce the show, she won’t be acting in it, thereby establishing Clean Slate Films’ stature as a company that is a creative catalyst, a destination for the immensely creative talents to produce fresh and disruptive content.

“As a producer Anushka and Karnesh is trying to diversify and become a creative hub producing films, ads and web content. They are known for creating unique content that have stood out and the concept for the web series is also equally brilliant. They have collaborated with digital giant Amazon for the same and it will go on floors in January,” says an informer close to the project.

“Anushka along with her brother have shown that they will push the envelope and break new grounds with every piece of content that comes out of their production house. She is purely driven by strong ideas that makes for engaging, disruptive yet hugely entertaining cinema and wants every creative content that they produce to always resonate these values,” the informer adds.