After Mumbai Saga, John Abraham To Collaborate With Sanjay Gupta For THIS Film?

John Abraham has created a space for himself in Bollywood. In the past few years, he has been delivering really good content. With films like Parmanu, Batla House and others, the actor has earned a credibility for pulling off vigilante films.

Now, for all John fans, there’s big news coming in, as the actor is once again gearing up to rock the vigilante character. Yes, you read that right. It will be helmed by none other than Sanjay Gupta, who is also directing John in the upcoming gangster film, Mumbai Saga.

As per the reports in PeepingMoon, Sanjay Gupta has already finalised the hero in John Abraham for his next. The film is said to be an adaptation of Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic novel, Rakshak: A Hero Within Us. It is learnt that from the word go, Sanjay had his focus only on one name and that’s Bollywood’s big guy, John.

The reports further state that Sanjay is developing the script by keeping John Abraham’s image in mind. The filmmaker is working with Chetan Naidu and is busy writing the script. Interestingly, it is learnt that it was only John who suggested Sanjay to make a film on the graphic novel’s character.

Tentatively titled as Rakshak, the film is said to dictate the story of Captain Aditya Shergill, an ex-Indian army marine commando. He loses his limb while serving for the country and is all set to lead a normal life, but a twist in the tale forces the hero within him to surface again. The film will be produced by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Asvin Srivatsangam along with Vivek Rangachari.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!