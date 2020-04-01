After Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Trolls Asking Actors To Announce Their Donations To Aid The COVID-19 Crisis

While many celebrities from the B-Town have come forward to contribute their bit in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus. Lately, there are also trolls who are trolling celebs who haven’t announced their donation. Shutting one such is actress Sonakshi Sinha who has a befitting reply and here is what she has to say.

Many trolls have been targeting celebs who have not yet announced their share of donations and taking mean digs. Many may have reached Sonakshi Sinha who took to her Twitter handle to reply them. She cleared that it isn’t important to announce if you have donated or not. It is a personal choice.

Sonakshi wrote, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced, contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Yesterday we also saw singer Sona Mohapatra giving it back to a troll who asked her to come ahead and contribute. She replied that she has already done her share and doesn’t belive in the ‘PR Tamasha’ and showing off.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also came forward and spoke about the same and expressed how he is a man of few words and doesn’t believe in announcing everything he does.

