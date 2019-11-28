Ae Kaash Ke Hum Producer Kiran K Talasila: “Indian Film Industry Is A Little Unorganised”

Vivaan Shah & Priya Singh are all set to come together with upcoming romantic tragedy Ae Kaash Ke Hum. The makers of the film have just released its first look poster and it’s already receiving a very positive response.

Ae Kaash Ke Hum is the 4th film of director Vishal Mishra who earlier made films like Coffee with D, Marudhar Express & Hotel Milan.

The film is produced by Kiran K Talasila who has earlier produced some interesting films in the south industry like Bhale Manchi Chowka Beram, Seven, Gorilla and more. Kiran gets in a conversation with Koimoi and discusses his experience of entering the Bollywood industry, working with Vivaan, Priya & Vishal and also about the Box Office pressure.

How did the idea of coming to Bollywood from the South Indian industry come to you?

So while I was doing all of this, I met Vishal and he mentioned that he and a guy named Pankaj who is no more in this world now were doing Ae Kaash Ke Hum. I really got involved because it has that ’90s feel when I was in college, it was the time when I left India. I met my wife in college and we both got married very young. So somewhere I got connected to the script which is about valuing friendship, love and marriage and how sometimes things get complicated. So I thought it was a very good romantic tragedy and that’s how I decided to support them and got involved. Unfortunately, Pankaj met with an accident and passed away and I had to become the sole guide I guess.

Did you face any challenge during your transition from the South industry to Bollywood?

From the US perspective, I think I got good learning from the Indian industry in general when I was working in the South. I didn’t find any problem working other than that we lost Pankaj. We didn’t expect we’ll lose this gentleman and such a nice guy. I think he was very passionate as well. So that is the only thing I’ll say I’ve experienced in terms of constraint. Also, it’s a general observation without being rude that it is a little bit unorganised. When I look at it from a US perspective, it is a bit unorganised but obviously, it’s evolving and the whole country is evolving. As we do more big-budget films with collaborations from big media houses, I am sure that the corporate culture will seep in.

Tell me a little bit more about Ae Kaash Ke Hum

It is a feel-good at the same it is ironically a romantic tragedy. It highlights the value of friendship and how we should have more empathy towards each other. I don’t want to reveal the story but I am very impressed with the way Vivaan & Priya have worked according to the part that I’ve seen. They both are really good.

How was it working with Vivaan Shah who is the son of a legend like Naseeruddin Shah and how was it working with Priya?

I knew Priya from the South. She did a Telugu movie where I was invited to attend a premiere and I think she was good. With Ae Kaash Ke Hum, she carried her character very well. It is her introduction in Bollywood. She is a resident of Mumbai so language was not a barrier for her. And as far as Naseeruddin Shah, I am a big fan of him so I was delighted to meet Vivaan. I have seen some of his works in 7 Khoon Maaf and with this movie he has gone beyond my expectations. The character he plays was very difficult as it goes through a transition from one phase to another.

Did Naseeruddin Shah visit the sets of Ae Kaash Ke Hum to give some kind of tips to Vivaan?

I have to be honest, I’ve been on the sets only once. I don’t know the answer to this to be honest with you. He may have.

Do you feel any kind of Box Office pressure with this movie? Have you recovered the costs with other mediums and how much part do you think theatrical will play?

I haven’t given a thought about it yet and we are still to have conversations from the digital, satellite and audio. But I don’t have any pressure and I am comfortable about the way things are going on. I am sure that by the end we’ll recover the money.

Kiran also praised the director Vishal Mishra and said that they have now become good friends. Interestingly, Kiran & Vishal are already discussing one more project for the future.

