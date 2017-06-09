The first song of Jagga Jasoos, Ullu Ka Pattha, was a hit due to Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s synchronized dance moves. The song received a lot of praise.

After the song released, in a behind-the-scenes video, Katrina revealed that she was “generous enough” to slow down, so that the more inferior dancer, Ranbir (Jagga), could “keep up” with her. She also said that she would “accidentally keep making ‘mistakes'” to ensure the same.

Ranbir Kapoor has responded to her claim with what seems to be a challenge for him. In a new video which released recently features the actor. In the video, he says, “Hi, Katrina. So I have been shooting in Karjat for the last five days, minding my own business, and I have suddenly seen these two behind-the-scenes videos of Jagga Jasoos. You are making mistakes so that I can shine or come up to your level, which is amazing. So, this one is for you, Katrina. Check it.”

A snippet of the next of the reported 29 songs, Galti Se Mistake Ho Gaya, plays immediately after, which has Ranbir dancing like no one’s watching.

Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu, is finally set to hit screens on July 14, after being delayed for months. The film also stars Sayani Gupta in a key role. The film tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

