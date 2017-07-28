Gurinder Chadha, best known for directing Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice, has an upcoming project titled Partition: 1947. This film, which has been alternatively titled Viceroy House, focuses on the events in the final pre-Independence days when Lord Mountbatten was in office.

Recently the trailer of the movie was released and it got the audience hooked to it. People have been giving some strong reactions for the story since Partition is a sensitive topic. Now, the makers have released a new song of the film Duma Dum Mast Kalander’.

Listen to the track here:

The song takes you down to the memory lane of the original track and makes you feel nostalgic. Partition 1947 is a movie which narrates the story of the trauma that people went through due to the division, and how it changed their life.

The British cast is led by Hugh Bonneville as Lord Mountbatten; Gillian Anderson as his wife, Lady Mountbatten; Lily Travers as their daughter, Pamela; and Michael Gambon and Simon Callow as key civil servants. The Indian and Pakistani cast is led by Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi, and late Om Puri. The film’s Hollywood title is Viceroy’s House.

The film’s story seeks British accountability for the humanitarian disaster triggered by the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947.The film is slated to release on 18th August. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. This will be Huma Qureshi’s Hindi version of Hollywood debut.