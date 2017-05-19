Here’s presenting the trailer of the upcoming social drama Phullu. The film features Sharib Hashmi in the lead role along with supporting cast of Jyotii Sethi and Nutan Surya.

The movie is based on the story of a man who makes sanitary pads for the ladies in his village, and beyond, at affordable prices so that they won’t suffer the way his wife did. The film also has an interesting tagline which goes like this “Jo aurat ka dard nahi samajhta, bhagwan usse mard nahi samajhta.”

Check out the trailer of Phullu here:

Ever since Phullu’s poster release, there have been reports doing rounds that the movie is similar to Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Padman. To which Sharib Hashmi in a recent interaction said, “Padman is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. There are other people also like him (who have worked for a similar cause). We’ve made a fictional story around that theme. Our film is not based on Arunachalam but the theme is the same.”

The lead actor of Phullu, Sharib Hashmi is known for his acting skills. He boasts of films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and National Award-winning Filmistaan (2012) in his career. He also played Shah Rukh Khan’s roommate in Yash Chopra’s last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Phullu is directed by Abhishek Saxena, produced by Pusha Chaudhary, Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Kshitij Chaudhary and Raman Kapoor in partnership with AmbiAbhi Production. Story, screenplay, and dialogue have been done by Shaheen Iqbal. The film is slated to release on the 16th of June 2017.