Here’s presenting the official trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy movie Sweetiee Weds NRI.

Sweetiee Weds NRI is set in locales of Gujarat. Zoya plays a chirpy, quintessential and gutsy girl in the film. Himansh plays a guy-next-door who is hopelessly in love but is struggling to find some stability in his mundane life. The NRI factor adds the fun element in the story.

Check out the trailer here:

Produced by Asmiy Entertainment and Grand Motion Pictures, Mahesh Bhatt protégé Hasnain Hyderabadwala has directed the film.

Producer Dhaval Patel from Asmiy Entertainment says, “Sweetiee weds NRI is a clean youth-centric family entertainer with ample amount of humor and emotions that has been blended artistically with romance. The USP of the film lies in its music and mass appeal and it will definitely strike a chord with the audience of all age groups. All I can say is the film has its heart in the right place.”

Dhaval Patel says, “We are delighted the way we have shot the film. The film is bound to find a lot of love from the youth. The icing on the cake is its versatile music with songs across all genres. We have collaborated with singers like Atif Aslam, Arman malik, Arijit Singh, and Palak Muchal to name a few.”

Music has been composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Palash Muchhal, Shah Jahan Ali, Raaj Aashoo, Jaidev Kumar. While Atif Aslam, Palak Mucchal, Arman Malik, Asis Kaur, Mika have lent their voice to the film songs. Music Label with T-series.

The film has a unique premise- think dhoklas, thepla, garba and the stock markets and you think of Gujaratis! This sweet Indian community has always steered clear of unproductive activities and single-mindedly devoted itself to 3 things – making money, eating good food and get settled in some phhorenn land and become an NRI. It is the craze of phhorenn land that forms the basis of our comical story.

The movie will release on 2nd June 2017.