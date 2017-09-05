The forthcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi has already started making news for reasons more than one. It could be because of its quirky title or maybe because of the presence of Bollywood’s three veteran stalwarts in the form of Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The makers of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi recently released a song from the film titled ‘Maro Line’.

The funky song has been sung by the very talented and mellifluous singer duo of Neha Kakkar and Aishwarya Nigam. While the lyrics of the track has been penned by Sanjay Chhel (who has also directed the film), the film’s music has been composed by Lalit Pandit. The lyrics of the said track go as ‘Oi maa, oi maa, meri gali gali mein balmaa… saare kanwaare aake, mujhe tak tak tak take, karke kore cheque pe sign… maaro line toh tabiyat fine darling…”.

The said song does have a shock value in the form of Shilpa Shinde. For all those who know her as the extremely innocent housewife, Angoori Bhabhi in the smash hit TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, will be definitely in for a shock of their lives to see the sudden transformation of Shilpa Shinde from being a simple lady into a bombshell in the item number. Besides Shilpa Shinde, the song also features Rishi Kapoor and Vir Das dancing alongside her. Despite his age, it’s really remarkable to see Rishi Kapoor dancing with the zest and the energy of a teenager!

As for Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, besides the presence of the veterans Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor and Prem Chopra, the film also stars Vir Das and Payal Ghosh as the lead stars. The film will be releasing on September 15 this year.