Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn

Director: Matt Reeves

What’s Good: Andy Serkis’ performance, visual effects, camerawork

What’s Bad: The film is a bit too long, I wish it was a little shorter.

Watch or Not?: Don’t give it a miss!

Humans and apes are at war. Humans are fighting to destroy the ape population from the earth who are gradually outnumbering them thanks to the Simian flu. While the flu is converting humans into apes, it has made apes genetically more intelligent. Apes are peace loving by nature and are fighting to protect themselves. Suddenly, their leader Caesar is taken captive by the human army from the North. The human Colonel is merciless who starves and tortures imprisoned apes before killing them, his only aim being wiping out apes from earth and restoring human dominance. Meanwhile another war breaks out between humans and humans.

Will Caesar be able to save the apes? Who wins in the end?

War For The Planet Of The Apes Review: Script Analysis

The film is a gripping and engaging tale. Although it doesn’t seem to be in a hurry, unnecessary scenes and characters do not waste time, which hints not only at a good script (written by Mark Bomback and director Matt Reeves) but also at good editing. However, the overall duration could bw shortened a bit.

One thing which the film points at is that apes are more human than humans. This raises a question– are we becoming the worst species on this planet? The rise of terrorism across the world, wars and sexual violence only make us believe that yes, this is true.

The film, a revenge drama also comes with the message that violence or war is not the solution, not always. After all, an eye for an eye only makes the whole world go blind! What will happen if we keep on fighting each other and exhaust ourselves one day?

War For The Planet Of The Apes Review: Star Performance

Andy Serkis delivers an excellent performance as Caesar. Woody Harrelson is equally good as the human Colonel.

Steve Zahn’s Bad Ape, a funny chimpanzee from the zoo provides the much needed comic relief to this otherwise serious drama.

Amiah Miller in the role of war orphan Nova stole my heart. She is a mute child who is adopted by Maurice, an ape belonging to Caesar’s tribe. Even though Amiah doesn’t have a single dialogue in the film, her character being unable to speak, her eyes are a sea of expressions! Loved her!

War For The Planet Of The Apes Review: Direction, Music

The Matt Reeves directorial, the third instalment of the critically acclaimed franchise has some amazing action sequences! The film surely is a visual delight with excellent CGI!

There are several scenes which I loved in the film. These include the scene when Maurice discovers mute human child Nova and adopts her without a second thought (could we humans do that?), the prison scene when Nova meets a caged Caesar and feeds him and how the apes try to escape.

Michael Seresin does an impeccable work with the camera which will make even the toughest critic sing his praise. Especially the war scenes make it count among the best war films of the recent times. The landslide scene is the best of the lot. His topshots in the opening scenes are also impressive.

One thing that is bound to attract everybody’s attention are the facial expressions of the apes! The way the apes express themselves without talking is brilliant! Michael Giacchino’s background score creates just the right impact for the drama.

War For The Planet Of The Apes Review: The Last Word

Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes is a gripping adventure tale which is also thought-provoking as it raises several questions. I would recommend watching it.

War For The Planet Of The Apes releases on 14th July, 2017.

