The Greatest Showman Movie Review: Hugh Jackman Celebrates Humanity As P.T. Barnum

The Greatest Showman Movie Review Rating: 4.5/5 Stars (Four and a half stars)

Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson.

Director: Michael Gracey

What’s Good: The emotional core of the film, it’s not a celebration of any showman – this is about celebrating life. Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum is indeed the greatest showman.

What’s Bad: I could use every possible synonym of ‘nothing’ to fill this part up and that would be bad.

Loo Break: For those who can’t digest musicals could find an escape in couple of songs but make sure to be back before it ends.

Watch or Not?: No one ever wants to miss a chance to see something epic! This is it. But please avoid if too much of tones and chords are not your things.

The Greatest Show! A dream seen by the kid P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) who works as a caretaker for a rich family. He charmingly wins the heart of Charity (Michelle Williams) – daughter of the man he was working for. Promising her a life with billion dreams, they both tie the knot with a warning from Charity’s father – “She’ll get tired of your (Barnum’s) life and come back to me one day.” Barnum gets dismissed from his usual job after which he decides to become a showman.

He creates a team hiring the most unique people in town. Of every color, shape and size – Barnum puts up a show adding some fake elements. Getting criticized from the officials, he is loved by the people. With the addition of Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson), an opera singer to his squad, Barnum divides his attention. Getting apart from the original dream, he wants to achieve more than what he ever imagined. Watch the movie to know what costs him to realise what’s right and what’s not.

The Greatest Showman Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon are the real ringmasters behind this greatest show. They have written a script which isn’t surely the perfect one but it surely is one of the best attempts to portray altruism in the most lyrical way. Mixing the story with songs is what a great musical attempts at, but this one mixes life with the story to create a beautiful song.

Despite being an epic, it never tries to pretend that it is one. 10 minutes into the movie and you know makers have something special in store for you. Bringing a team together and putting them away from their master is what it took to put a point the makers intended to. Not centering the idea around celebrating the epic’ness of a showman, the movie tackles some old-aged issues which are relevant even today.

The Greatest Showman Movie Review: Star Performance

Hugh Jackman performed as this is the first time he has got a role he has always wished for. The real showman P.T. Barnum, apart from zillion other reasons, will now also be remembered for Jackman. He is charming, honest and on another level in this one. The Greatest Showman minus Hugh Jackman would just have been The Showman. He brings in the greatness with his presence.

If Jackman is heart of the film, Michelle Williams as P.T. Barnum’s wife, Charity, is its heartbeat. She plays the role of a girl who, for love, sacrifices everything but never loses hope when the times get tough. Rebecca Ferguson, the Opera singer, is not their for much time but she mesmerises everyone with her beauty and emotions.

Zac Efron plays Hugh’s partner and has a very delightful love story happening amidst other major things. Playing his colored girlfriend Zendaya, a trapeze player, bounces the plot up in air catching many important sequences.

The Greatest Showman Movie Review: Direction, Music

This is Michael Gracey’s debut movie, and after watching this I deny to believe how he can be so sublime in his first attempt? Choosing a musical as a maiden film to venture in Hollywood; I’m sure he must’ve got a lot of “Are you kidding?” from many. To be clear, this is no La La Land. Though Damien’s musical will always be one of my favorite films & the only thing which makes these both movies similar is there genre.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the same guys who won Oscars last year for La La Land prove why it was not just an one time wonder. The songs plays a major role in creating the required impact makers aimed in their mind while helming this epic. The song This Is Me has been nominated for the category of Best Original Song at 75th Golden Globes, deservingly. From hitting the nails to passing glasses in a bar – this movie has music in every single thing.

The Greatest Showman Movie Review: The Last Word

Some movies are more than couple of hours spent in a cinema hall; The Greatest Showman grants you leave with a smile but its metaphysical approach to life will linger in your soul for long time. Hugh Jackman living P.T. Barnum is worth every single penny & I’m ready to go bankrupt over watching him as many times as I can.

Four & a half stars!

The Greatest Showman Movie Trailer

The Greatest Showman Movie releases on 29th December, 2017.

