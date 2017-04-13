Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron

Director: F. Gary Gray

What’s Good: Charlize Theron is the sexiest thing you’ll see in this film.

What’s Bad: A Rajshri film feel towards the end and an overall tepid script form as the biggest speed breakers for this film.

Loo Break: Yeah! You could use one or two.

Watch or Not?: Honestly, the franchise is getting old and they’re definitely running out of steam. This one’s certainly not the best of the lot!

Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are enjoying their honeymoon in Cuba. What’s a Cuban street without some racing and hence when Dom’s cousin gets into trouble, he races an old car that catches fire to save his debt. Yes! That’s how the film takes off.

Later, Dom is encountered by Cipher (Charlize Theron) who wants Dom to work for her. She has something that Don wants badly and so he gets on board.

In a covert mission in Berlin with his team including, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Letty, Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom goes rogue as he steals a nuclear reactor that has the energy to wipe out the electricity of an entire city.

Letty is disheartened with Dom’s behavior.

Just then, Mr Nobody (Kurt Rusell) and Little Mr. Nobody (Scott Eastwood) assign rest of the team to catch hold of Dom and fetch Cipher who has bigger plans of destruction. For this task, Hobbs is asked to team up with arch rival Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

What does Cipher have that’s dear to Dom?

The Fate of the Furious Review: Script Analysis

One has to credit the Fast and The Furious franchise for carrying out the legacy with 8 films in 16 years.

The last film was a rather emotional one that bid farewell to the franchise’s lead star Paul Walker. Continuing on, big names like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, now carry this franchise on their shoulders. One thing that has always been at the core of the series is its emotional connect, as Dom says, ‘Family comes first’ in this film too like all others. This time, there’s more on the relationship front as Dom and Letty plan to have a child; also Hobbs chooses to spend more time with his daughter.

Amidst this, there is the ‘mean girl’ Cipher. What seems quite stupid though is her plans to bring superpowers on their knees by holding access to all the nukes and the energy reactor. There’s a heavily cliched plot here involving Russian nukes, abandoned Russian naval base, a submarine loaded with torpedos which for a strange reason, Cipher uses to hunt down Dom’s team. What are they, The Avengers? Why couldn’t her trained killers do the job?

Also, the whole twist connecting to Dom siding with Cipher is straight out of a Bollywood film. Black mail of that level seems low key and looks like the writers are struggling for inspiration in their 8th installment.

Also, the sub-plot involving Shaw’s mother (Helen Mirren) seems absolutely unreal for Dom’s character to pull off.

And to top it all, the forced emotional drama involving Letty and Dom, his past and much more are a complete buzzkill.

Comic quotient is added well through conversations between Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson. Especially Gibson’s scene towards the end where he proudly clicks a selfie only to be reminded that it is a classified mission and hence he can’t use it.

The Fate of the Furious Review: Star Performance

Vin Diesel does nothing special in this film. He is the usual rugged racer, action-packed self as Dominic Torreto.

Michelle Rodriguez disappoints this time with an act that seems powerless. We don’t see her pulling off any kickass action and that’s just sad.

Charlize Theron is the best thing that happens to this film. She is deliciously evil and looks extremely sexy in her blonde avatar. Particularly loved her in her entry scene. She clearly doesn’t need to get behind the wheel to make an impact here.

Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs is as always a dependable actor in the film. He does his part well and completely blows us in the jail sequence where he unhinged a huge bench just to do pull ups.

Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel form as good supporting cast.

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju is wasted as Rhodes, Cipher’s right hand.

Jason Statham gets the best action sequences in the film, including a fun climax sequence.

The Fate of the Furious Review: Direction, Music

F. Gary Gray who is known for directing The Italian Job comes on board for Furious 8. He tries to make the film commercially viable with majority of checkboxes ticked when it comes to the franchise’s key elements, which include, emotional drama, street racing, fancy cars and an interesting villain but is that really enough?

The opening sequence of the film which takes us to the Cuban streets is definitely a good start. Dom’s brilliant race with a car that is literally on fire and his winning the race with a reverse drive is captured brilliantly. Although, from here, the film starts to fall in terms of pace. Dom changing his sides happens too easily.

The story moves from Cuba to New York to Russia and the locales have been captured in a stunning manner. The action sequence in New York where Dom is surrounded by his team after his heist is engaging. Also, Statham’s jail fleeing action is also shot well.

Brian Tyler’s music is well suited here.

The Fate of the Furious Review: The Last Word

Furious 8 fails to be the best in the franchise. With its predictable screenplay, the only thing that works here is Charlize Theron’s sex appeal. A 2/5 for this film!

The Fate of the Furious Trailer

The Fate of the Furious releases on 14th April, 2017.

