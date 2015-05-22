Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Aanand. L. Rai

What’s Good: An unusual story cleverly handled by the director. Deft screenplay, spicy dialogues and a mind blowing performance by Kangana which is ably supported by the rest of the cast. Delightful small town flavor.

What’s Bad: The film loses its grip slightly in the second half. For a short while, it seems to be losing its way with no destination in sight. Also, the Manu-Datto love story doesn’t appear that convincing.

I will go with a MUST WATCH! Tanu and Manu along with Datto, Pappi, Raj and Chintu succeed in putting a smile on your face. All the cheers, clapping and laughs in the theatre indicate how much we are in need of pure, clean entertainment.

Four years down the line after a dramatic wedding, Tanu and Manu are settled in London and have fallen in a usual marital rut. Sentimental Tanu always looking for excitement and adventure in life is finding it hard to put up with a regular guy like Manu. She is ruing the loss of romance and he is just struggling to figure out what exactly has gone wrong. A visit to a counselor makes the matters worse and Tanu and Manu are separated.

Tanu is back in Kanpur trying to overcome the mental turmoil within, by trying to connect with her past, trying to find some footing and some assurance, somewhere. She is back to her wild ways. This time, with a flavor of a London returned small town Desi. While she is busy giving culture shocks to her folks, Manu is back home too. He is a nervous wreck who is unable to handle what his life has come to. Both of them don’t want to be with each other.

While Tanu connects with Raj Awasthi, Manu finds a Tanu lookalike who captures his imagination. Athlete Kusum alias Datto is a feisty, smart, independent young girl who has just started out in life and is in the age of dreaming about life, career and love. Manu is unable to get his thoughts off her and an unlikely love story seems to be taking shape here.

The two loose ends of Tanu and Manu’s life intertwine again. Raj Awasthi who formed the third angle in the love story of Tanu and Manu is involved in Tanu and Datto’s story as well. Chintu, a young lawyer who lives in Tanu’s house as a tenant who never pays rent, also plays his part in complicating matters. It becomes a sort of ‘love pentagon’ for a while.

Tanu and Manu go through a whole turmoil of not wanting and deep down so wanting each other. The story reaches a point where Manu is all set to marry Datto. Tanu is running errands, doing all sorts of work and witnessing every single happening around Manu’s wedding as if to punish herself for blowing it off. Raj Awasthi by this point is ready to accept Tanu yet again. And Tanu seems to have retained a thing for him as well. Raj Awasthi is also not averse to the idea of marrying Datto as she looks like Tanu.

Now, do Manu and Datto get married? Is Chintu able to create problems that would change the face of any of the relationships? What happens to Raj Awasthi? And finally and most importantly, what happens to Tanu and Manu? Watch the film to find out.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns Review: Script Analysis

Tanu weds Manu is a very clever sequel. The original ended with Tanu and Manu’s wedding. This one takes it forward from there and manages to bring it back to the same point thus, justifying the title.

Sequels have a certain advantage. You don’t have to establish characters in a sequel as viewers know them well. But here, you have a time gap and a totally new character. Bringing Tanu’s looklalike is a brilliant idea. It does not let an extra marital affair look like one as the hero seems to be looking for his wife in the other girl. The film just races through the first half and engulfs us in the new escapades of Tanu and Manu. It gets a little sluggish in the second half and the happenings seem a bit unconvincing but it recovers quickly and reaches the correct destination.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns Review: Star Performances

This film belongs to Kangana Ranaut. This is another stellar performance by her after Queen. Here we have not one but two Kanganas. Tanu along with all her ‘care a damn’ attitude and in your face frankness also has a touch of cynicism, this time around. It is brought about beautifully by the dialogues and essayed marvelously by Kangana. She is totally rocking and endearing as the feisty but good natured Datto as well.

R. Madhavan as a depressed, patient man who sees a glimmer of hope and love in Datto is perfect. He does justice to the character of a man who badly wants love but is not totally convinced of what he is doing.

Deepak Dorbriyal plays his character like a caricature. So, he seems to be overdoing it at times but some comic madness is always welcome.

Jimmy Shergill is excellent as a little sobered down Raj Awasthi who is still protective about Tanu.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub shines in a small role and so do Swara Bhaskar and Rajesh Sharma.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns Review: Direction, Editing and Screenplay

A cleverly written story is handled by Anand L Rai in a neat manner. He keeps it perfectly balanced and controls it beautifully. Except for Pappiji, the characters are real and meaty and characterization, spot on.

A special mention should be made for the dialogue writer Himanshu Sharma. He gives some killer one liners along with overall smart, funny and pertinent dialogues that help immensely in characterization. Mr. Sharma is also credited with the story and screenplay and one must say that this film actually belongs to him.

Along with the Tanu and Manu’s story, the film also touches upon the issues of gender equality, respecting and valuing women, accepting a child born out of medical intervention etc. These issues are touched upon in the flow of the story without disturbing the texture of the film or without being preachy. That’s a great achievement. This film also achieves a rare feat of a sequel being better than the original.

DOP Chirantan Das has given the right look and feel for this caper. Editing is crisp and enhances the overall impact of the film. All in all, a great package.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns Review: The Last Word

This is a real Desi rom com with a slightly quirky touch. It will leave a big smile on your face as you leave the theatre. Go, enjoy!

Tanu Weds Manu Returns Trailer

Tanu Weds Manu Returns releases on 22th May, 2015.

