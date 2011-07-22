Singham Review

Ajay Devgan is an upright police officer and Prakash Raj, a rogue of a businessman who doubles up as a politician who is elected to power in Singham. It’s a fight to finish between the two. Prakash has the support of the system and the police while Ajay finds himself with almost no help. Find out more in the full review.
Business rating: 4.5/5 stars
Star cast: Ajay Devgan, Kaajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Ashok Saraf, Sonali Kulkarni, Govind Namdeo, Ashok Samarth.
What’s Good: Fast-paced screenplay; out-of-the-world confrontation scenes; extraordinary dialogues; performances par excellence; superb action.
What’s Bad: Nothing really!
Verdict: Singham is a surefire hit, packed with power-packed performances, powerful dialogues and wonderful dialogues.
Loo break: None at all.
Watch or not?: Cent percent, watch it! And if you want to double your enjoyment, watch it with a big group of friends and family.
User rating:
Reliance Entertainment’s Singham (UA) is the story of an honest police officer and his fight against a notorious businessman-turned-politician. Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgan) is a principled police officer of Shivgad on the Maharashtra-Goa border. He is much loved by the people of Shivgad because of his honesty, integrity, sense of fair play and ever helpful nature. Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj) is a wily businessman living in Goa. He has a couple of businesses but his major earnings come from extortion, kidnappings and the like. He murders people without batting an eyelid but the arm of law has not reached him because of his connections. He has gotten into politics and has a number of police officers serving him and covering up his illegal activities.
Jaykant Shikre gets bail in one such criminal case in Shivgad but he is required to mark his presence in the Shivgad police station for 15 days. Used to sending his stooges to sign on his behalf, Shikre does the same this time but Singham, the inspector in charge of the Shivgad police station, will not allow anyone except Shikre to sign. Shikre is forced to step down from his high horse and come all the way to Shivgad to mark his presence lest he be arrested. At Shivgad, there’s a war of words between Singham and Shikre. Obviously, Shikre feels humiliated and he swears revenge.
Soon, Singham is transferred to Colva police station in Goa. To his horror, he realises that Shikre has got him transferred there to extract revenge. Shikre now openly challenges Singham and tortures him physically and mentally. The area DSP (Murali Sharma) is Shikre’s paid stooge and thwarts all attempts by Singham to bring Shikre and his men to book. Singham’s girlfriend, Kavya (Kaajal Aggarwal), stands behind Singham like a rock and, in fact, encourages him to stay on and fight Shikre when he (Singham) loses all hope and wants to quit Colva. There’s another solid reason why Singham stays back: the little son, Nitin (master Agasthya Dhanorkar), of late police officer Rakesh Kadam (Sudhanshu Pandey) pleads with him to stay back as he fears for the safety of his mother (Sonali Kulkarni). Rakesh Kadam, an upright police officer, had been victimised by Jaykant Shikre and had committed suicide as he couldn’t bear the ignominy of being branded as a corrupt police officer. His seniors had not supported him in spite of being aware of his innocence. His widow had been knocking the doors of the DGP (Pradeep Welankar) and minister Anant Narvekar (Anant Jog) to reopen her deceased husband’s case so that he could be proven not guilty. But, of course, the entire police force and the ministers were unsympathetic towards her.
What happens then? Does Singham decide to stay on at Colva? Is he able to prove Shikre’s crimes? Is his mission rendered more difficult when Shikre is elected to power? Is Singham allowed to take action against Shikre or does Shikre prove to be one up on him? What does minister Anant Narvekar do? What is the stand of the DGP, the DSP and the battery of police officers of Goa?
Singham Review – Script Analysis
The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Yunus Sajawal’s screenplay is fast-paced, especially once the drama between Singham and Shikre begins with their first confrontation. The earlier part of the film is devoted to establishing the characters of Singham, his parents, the local people of Shivgad, Shikre, Kavya and her family members who come to Shivgad from Goa, etc. While some portions of this part are very interesting, the other portions, especially the romantic drama between Singham and Kavya, aren’t equally so. Even the romantic portions have their highs and lows – some parts are entertaining, others are less entertaining. The pace picks up once Singham objects to Shikre’s man signing the register at the police station. From there on, the screenplay is so taut and engrossing that there’s not even a second when the viewer would want to take his eyes off the screen. The drama is both, thrilling and entertaining – thrilling because of the high-voltage drama between Singham and Shikre, and entertaining because of the comedy, mainly by Shikre. In other words, Sajawal’s screenplay after the romantic portion is established, is outstanding. Farhad-Sajid’s dialogues are brilliant and many of them will draw thunderous applause from the audience. In fact, each and every confrontation scene between Singham and Shikre is bound to bring the house down, so wonderful are the sequences and so powerful are the dialogues. No doubt, several dialogues are spoken in Marathi but even if they can’t be understood by the non-Marathi speaking population, they will be enjoyed by that section because the context of those dialogues will be clear even without knowledge of the language. Also, the Marathi dialogues don’t come in the way of the comprehension of the drama.
Among the other scenes – besides the confrontation scenes – which would evoke huge rounds of applause and whistles from the audience are the one in which Singham and his loyalist subordinates get even with minister Anant Narvekar, the one in which they walk out of his cabin and the doorkeeper salutes them, the scene when Singham confronts his senior (the DSP), the scene when Singham confronts the DGP and other corrupt police officers at the police carnival, the scene in which Singham tears off the FIR, the scene when the police officers leave the carnival and reach where Singham is, the scene in which the people of Shivgad damage all the cars of Jaykant Shikre etc. It may be reiterated that besides the above, every single scene in which Singham and Shikre come face to face is clapworthy, including the election speech scene and the car bomb scare scene thereafter. The comic scenes of Kavya’s father, Gautam alias Gotya (Sachin Khedekar), are also very entertaining.
The climax is just too wonderful and will bring the house down with laughter (in Shikre’s house) and simultaneously draw huge rounds of applause.
Singham Review – Star Performances
If the screenplay and dialogues are par excellence, the performances of the actors are out-of-the-world! Ajay Devgan, it would seem, was born to play this role. He is absolutely extraordinary as Singham and breathes fire in the scenes of confrontation with Shikre, his seniors and the minister. He is suitably mellow in the romantic scenes. This is one of the best ever performances of Ajay Devgan in his entire career and he would be a strong contender this year for the best actor award for this film. Kaajal Aggarwal may not be very beautiful but she acts with effortless ease. Her performance is good. Prakash Raj is mind-blowing as Jaykant Shikre. He lives his role and does such a great job of it that it is difficult – nay, impossible – to imagine anybody else in that role. It would not be one bit of a surprise if he picked up all the awards for the best villain. Both, Ajay and Prakash Raj make use of their eyes and body language so beautifully that it’s a delight to watch them together on screen. Ashok Saraf is first-rate as policeman Shiwalkar. He has some weighty dialogues that will win him fans. Sachin Khedekar is wonderful and his ring tone (‘Dhinka chika’) comedy is lovely. Sonali Kulkarni is excellently restrained. Anant Jog does a splendid job as the corrupt minister and his ‘Nonsance’ (‘nonsense’) dialogue is very entertaining. Pradeep Welankar shines as the DGP, especially in the climax. Ashok Samarth is extraordinary as Jaykant Shikre’s deputy, Shiva. His performance is also memorable. Murali Sharma leaves a lovely mark as the DSP. Govind Namdeo has his moments as Singham’s lovable father. Vineet Sharma (as sub-inspector Phadnis) and Ankur Nair (as sub-inspector Abbas) are endearing. Vijay Patkar (as Kelkar), Jaywant Sawarkar (as Kavya’s grandfather), Suchitra Bandekar (as Kavya’s grandmother), Suhasini Deshpande (as Kavya’s mother), Sana Khan (as Kavya’s sister, Anjali), Harry (as Nandu), Hemu Adhikari (as the old father of the dead Pappu), Meghna Vaidya (as Singham’s mother) and Ravindra Berde lend able support. Kishore Nandlaskar is terrific in a small role (of the corrupt minister’s doorkeeper). Master Agasthya Dhanorkar is cute and shines as little Nitin. Sudhanshu Pandey is pretty dignified.
Click next for more on the direction & box-office verdict
THIS MOVIE IS GOOD ..I LIKE IT …. IF YOU REMEMBER MOVIE CALLED KHUDDAR OF GOVINDA (1994) …. IT IS SIMILAR TO THAT …. IN SOME WAY …. I THINK KHUDDAR IS TOO GOOD IN TERMS OF DIALOUGE … STORY …SINGHAM IS GOOD BUT NOT GREAT …STILL WE CAN WATCH IT 2 TIMES …. AJAY VS PRAKASH RAJ IS GOOD …. KHUDDAR (1994 ) OF GOVINDA IS STILL BETTER THAN SINGHAM ( 2011) …. THIS IS ONLY MY OPINION … BUT PLEASE GO AND WATCH THIS MOVIE …
i agree wid u ramjith……….kajal is very beautiful
February 2, 2012 Hi there I am so excited I found your blog page, I relaly found you by error, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
This is really one of the best Movie of this year……!!!! 2011.
Everyone should watch 2 time at least
Best of Luck…..!!!! For SINGHAM Team..
komal sir,
as u give business rating for the hindi films; pl u predict along with it the indian theatrical net (in indian rupees) for the films too.
sir, i feel then it will be a correct prediction to compare for us. by the way this business rating does not tell us anything.
hope u will take this comment on a positive note and think what i mean to say.
best regards,
amit
Film is not too good.it will be flop.i am waiting for akshay’s desiboyz which will be superhit.akk is best
Akshay is a flop hero now,,,,
jai singham , grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
after how many regular flops u people will be stopping to follow akshay,he sucks …………………
Akshay is biggest flop hero in Bollywood industries …..
Singham is Singham ………….dont compair Super Star Ajay with flop actor Akshay………..
hope this time ajay get best actor award… best performance ever by him.. and how can forget mr.prakash raj.. he was too good in comic negative role.. MAJI SATKEL..!!
Not upto the expectations,
may be average ya flop
but definitely will not be a hit…
check it out as a flop…
What have you got to say now?
This is a definite HIT!
and if people don’t like this movie they support corruption
Ajay Devgan rocksssss in SINGHAM & jise ye movie achie nhi lagi use meri taraf se DE UNTAK…………
Singham is a tough and timely kick on corruption. A smartly-made, uncluttered cop-and-crook drama that restores our faith on change agents, who dare to go beyond their duty and training to trigger a realistic revolution, unlike their regular fellowmen.
singam is going to be a biockbuster
I am truly afraid of the marketing & sales ad these days.
Technology makes rosy anything while in actual life you only get too disappointed. I just hope this time on the above film it turns out to be wrong.
great actor…………………………………………… good movie
Very Great And Excellent Movie……!
nice movie… full entertainment. dialogues are good. Singham and Shikre just superb performer.
bakwas movie
Its a masala entertainer…. must watch.
AKSHAY KUMAR FLOP STAR WHO SAID SINGHAM FLOP THEY FOOL KYA MIND UNKE PASS NAHI TREATMENT KI JURUT UNKO KUDDAR GOVIDA MAHA BAKWAS ACTOR ALL KNOW THAT FLOP STAR AND ONLY ONE SINGHAM SINGHAM SINGHAM SINGHAM
very good said………………
singham will really rocks
Komal Nahta should be sued for Piracy!. This guy is worse than pirated DVDs. He reveals the story until the climax and sometimes even gives hints about the climax. What a guy!..Rips the movie apart and spoils the fun for the rest. I dont read his reviews as once I ended up watching his review on TV and was left with my mouth open on what he was doing?.. Forget piracy campaign..Sue this guy first.!
NADEEM BHAI …UR VERY RIGHT …THIS GUY NAHATA GONE MAD …. REVEALING EVERYTHING ….. YOU DO NOT NEED TO WATCH THE MOVIE …IF YOU READ THIS GUYS REVIEW …HE GIVES ALL DETAILS …. THIS GUY NEED TO SUED …
I like ajay devgan.
Power pack and full of dialogue Ajay , prakashraj and ashok sharaf did great job ..pls watch the same ..i have purchased black tkt of 200rs and watched 3 show..
Power pack and full of dialogue Ajay , prakashraj and ashok sharaf did great job ..pls watch the same ..i have purchased black tkt of 200rs and watched 3rd show..
Power pack and full of dialogue Ajay, prakash raj, ashok saraf did great jon..Ajay u r rock..
Rating should be 4.5/5
always admire Rohit Shetty movies ..ajay is good in this movie …
It is very unfortunate that sum idiot guys comparing Singham with Khuddar !!!!!!!!! May be they lost their mind after seeing the movie or they hardly understand anything about cinema..Guys Singham is 2 lkh times better film than Khuddar or Dabbang…….got it
It is quite unfortunate that some idiot guy comparing Singham with Khuddar !!!!!! May be he lost his mind after seeing the Lion roar or he hardly understand anything abt cinema… Singham is 2 lkh times better fil than the film he is talking abt…..Jis me hai dum toh faqt Baji Rao Singham !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ajay looks super sexy………but dholu kabira is the best.
great. ajay is awesome. super hit
OVERALL I LIKE THIS FILM BUT IN LAST ENDING WAS NOT GOOD.
I watched Surya’s Tamil Singam, now I like to see Ajay’s Hindi Singam :-)
Excellent action. keep u tied-up in entertainment Must watch on bug screen, you will enjoy.
good movie i like it ajay rocks
The best movie of the Year 2011-Singham!
Ajay realy impress to alllllllll
better than dabbang
very good movie 5 out of 5 . worth watching
ajay i am ur big fan want tooo seee this movie with uuuu
plz give me opppournity
this is the movie which shows the police people in the right way that they are so powerful
Ajay bang the screen singham full on entertainment movie first actually superduper hit of the year
Singham is a message for every police man and every police man must see this film
jis movi me ajay ho to kya khna
i completely agree with u bishwatma,,,,shishir naam k log 2 chodu hote hai………..
i lik movie
2011 ki best movie
this is a remake o tamil movie which is suppose to be completely crap. has got no story line up. just make a movie without a base. prolly they shud look out for some story which has got one base….!!!
It was really very nice movie You can’t stop laughing once started
Good movie , Good body & acting of ajay , Its really rocks on box offices. I watched and i was exited for this movie, one is the most diolog of this movie : jisme hai dum uska nam ahi bajirav singham woe
very good movie maan gaye bhi
very gud movie kon kahta hai movie is not gud
gajab ki film gajab ka action and ajay is rock.
best performance of ajay devgan in this movie
it is a big blockbustor film
congratulate rohit and my fevrete ajayji
Very nice movie!
Ajay devgn is lion of bollywood!
supv,i saw this movie regularly teo shows,i will see again,super hit
after a long break its good to see ajay devgan in action role.the movie was really nice & entertaining
are ye film to itni jabardast hai ki baar-baar dekhane ko ji karta hai, salute to ajay
Ajay sir you are great.best actor of the bollywood.
congretulation ajay ur film super duper hit u r asli angree yongman after amitji supe”””””””””r yaar.
this movie really superhit
when i see this film got shucked and also inspire in someway,actually i am also a defense person,and in this film some places my story also matches to this film.on that case i fully depress but after saw this move i thought i also a singham………………..
rating: 4.5/5 stars
What’s Good: Ajay-Prakash Raj, dialogues, Action, and Directions.
both ajay and prakash were mind blowing, when ever they were together
they just were amazing, man oh man the dialogues, ajay’s superb dialogue deliver and the way he said them
made the dialouges ever green and there are a few the will be stuck in peoples minds.
and now the Action, after Wanted salman khan re-inturdusted Raw Action genre, and then again in dabangg, and now ajay has
proved that this kind of cinima is the true genre of bollywood, the “angry young man” roles
are the true roles in hindi flim industry, and ajay looks super with his bluk look and super action.
And now i come to the superb direction from the best director who has directed blcokbuster movies,
and with this ones he has prved again and again that he is the best!
What’s Bad: Love angle, but its does not really affect the movie.
i personal didnt like the love angle that was put in the movie but along side
i didnt mind it, but if they didnt put it in the flim then it would of been better
but still it was not bad but i think it should have not been there.
Verdict: Blockbuster! this one is sure to roar really loud and will have a clear verdict…BLOCKBUSTER!
Watch or not?: YES for sure! do not miss this one! you have to watch this one eve if you are not an ajay fan.
by watching this you will remeber the gloden days of the “angry young man” image!
hats off to to rohit and ajay for a wonderful comeback!!
singham is a must watch movie..
Jai Maharashtra
jabardast movie…much much better than wanted and dabang……….
Singham is a very nice action movie its a awesome movie its nice to see in watch-hindi-movies
Singham is a awesome movie.its a nice action movie.nice to see in watch-hindi-movies
ajay really u r one and only super star of bollywood not media maker like sr… sal….ami…aks…. congratz for the super success of SINGHAM keep going no need awards, local publicity because audiance always like u u live in public’s hart. singham will be best gift to YUG from u in 2011. I Love u so much from Phool aur Kante.
Movie of the year
Like 2010 dabang ts is one of the best movie of 2011 Singham……..
baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap of all khans AJAY DEVGAN totally rocks;)
How can a star like Ajay Devgn be so senseless in the movie to say some dialogue in a movie which is offensive to the Kannadigas, maybe the blame is shared by the director and writer or whoever, but i just cannot beleive that these words of communalism came from the mouth of a person who i always admired in his Bhagat Singh role.
The movie might be good, and i also had good respect for Ajay Devgn, he’s been a great actor and a good person from my perspective but this act of foolishness, i am not liking him or the team, go to hell. Who cares what others say, it has hurt the sentiments of Karnataka and Kannadigas who have always appreciated good hindi cinema very unlike its south counterparts.
N these kind of things isnt something to be taken sportively or just for a movie, this is really offensive.
The movie was also remade in Kannada but there is nothing in the movie that hurts someone’s sentiments.
Learn some manners to be conventional and clean.
best film .
Singham –Super Duper Hit movie and its Grandpa of Dabang.A quality movie which can entertain you in every manner. Go and must watch in theatres otherwise you will loose a big thing.
It’s good,,but not like tamil singham ,,that was awesome
Ajay great
Guys, you must watch the Tamil version of Singham… it will blow you off your seat then. … the performance of Ajay will look Ok infront of the superstar Surya.
Such a bad movie. Such bad dialogues…have our filmmakers lost the plot….expecting people to appreciate such poor quality finish in todays day and age!
THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR…
Yes i agree with my dude because ajay rule in the movie fantastic did… very good movie and story……..and with kajol..
SINGHAM IS BIGGEST OPENING WE WILL WAIT FOR SINGHAM II & WE WILL REQUEST FOR AJAY PLEASE COME BACK IN SINGHAM II.
THANKS ROHIT SHETTY
“JISME HAI DUM TO FAQT AJAY DEVGAN” kya dabang dabang kar rahe ho salo pehle singham dekh kar aaoo pata chal jayega kaun asli baap hai:)
varrry nice movie
maza aagaya. rohit ji ko dil se thanxxx
maaji satakli re . its a dame amzing muvi man must wtch .
Good Remake of Tamil movie singam but Ajay has done a Fantastic performance and PrakashRaj was Superb.love watching it but seems same as Singam
ultimate movie…
ohh what a movie i hatt’s off to singham movie .
this movie is good ,,,,,,,,,,,,, “BUT STOP USING MARATHI in hindi movie …”
i saw the movie. Excellent performances…. go and watch it with friends and family….. u will thoroughly enjoy it…..
Its a really good movie..I am a great fan of Ajay & Prakash Raj and watching both in a movie was really wonderful.I never miss any movie of Ajay and would like to watch all of his forth coming movies.He is really good.All the best for Rascals,Tezz,Power & SOS.
SINGHAM ROXXXXXXXXX
JISME HAI DUM WOH DEKHE SINGHAM JO HAI BEKAAR AUR HALAT KA MAARA WOH DEKHE ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBAARA.
ZNMD IS A BIG FLOP..
the super hit movie …… super action…..super dialogue ever…….After Diljale the super action film is singham…..
very good action film till now.must see everyone
Comment
Singham was a VERY inspirational and exceptionally well pllotted film,
Loved this to every bit and it is ont of the best movies I have seen.
best movie…….better than dabangg
“Solid Movie” yaar!!
Singham In Notingham
It was really a shock after watching the movie..damn awsome and fully loaded movie after long time.hats off to Ajay Devgan , Prakash Raj and ofcourse Rohit Shetty with beautiful direction..
Super Movie……
We can say movie of the year 2011
A GOOD MOVIE…
great movie i have ever seen…………….
thanxs….. rohit… ajay…… corruption chya virodhat uchhalaleli bulund toph mhanjech “SINGHM”
SINGHAM HITS THE SCREEN ITS A SUPER DUPER HIT.
must watch movie!!!
watchd this movie 4 times but the exitement was same as i was watching for d first time
thank u ajay & rohit 4 making such a entertaining movie….all d best for ur upcoming projects
sonali-kulkarni, her saree draped curves oozed sexuality in this movie..
Director underused Sonali !!
awesome movie. best work by ajay
singham is a remake of blockbuster tamil movie singam . but what i feel is that the orih=ginally tamil movie superb , great and the songs r excellent ,no comparision for the songs they are the best .but as far as for bollywood and northindians and ajay fans they should love this movie because they did not watch the original one . it is good , quiet good but not up to the expected level . it may be a hit but not super hit to cross more than 100 crores .what i like in this movie is the title song singham and somewhat the dialogues . :-):-) MY RATINGS OUT OF TEN WILL BE 7/10
a good fim worth seeing
Singham No.1 ajay devgan movie i love ajay
Nice film
it was an superrrrrrrrr duper & i have seen almost 45 to 50 timesssssss
[…] Singham, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3 to Son of Sardaar and Bol Bachchan, Ajay Devgn has constantly dominated […]