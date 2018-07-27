Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review: 1 Hour Of This Movie Is 7 Years On Earth!

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Dutt, Mahie Gill, Chitraganda Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi.

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia.

What’s Good: If I had the chance of taking someone with me to watch this movie, I would’ve roped in the one I hate the most.

What’s Bad: Leave everything aside, even the font style of the starting and ending credits were tacky!

Loo Break: How can you take a break to go to the place you already are at!

Watch or Not?: Hannah Paterson on 17th June 2012, yawned 5 times in one minute. There’s a good chance anyone can break this record once you enter the theatre to watch this film. Go for it!

So the torture of Saheb (Jimmy Sheirgill), Biwi (Mahie Gill) and Gangster aka Udai (Sanjay Dutt) begins from the word go. Saheb is in jail as shown in part 2 of the franchise & Madhvi is MLA taking care of the politics. Saheb gets out & shows his distrust in Madhvi for what she did to him; but they sleep together and she gets pregnant. Madhvi has the superpower of seducing men & she can use it to any extent for achieving what she wants.

Saheb, out of jail, is now looking to get back his lost power and pride. Madhvi goes to London & meets Udai in his club. Udai, is also a master of the Russian Roulette – a game in which you load a bullet into one chamber of a revolver, spinning the cylinder, and then pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at one’s own head. Madhvi, who wants to kill Saheb seduces Udai in playing Russian Roulette with him. But you Saheb, he’s not from the army of fools. How the life of these three intersects & a game begins is what rest of the story is about.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Towards the climax, there’s a scene in which Sanjay Dutt says to Jimmy Sheirgill “Mujhe maaf kar de, main toh sirf jeena chahta tha!” I wish to dedicate the dialogue to the makers of this film. It’s the script that is the worst of all! Tigmanshu Dhulia did great with the first part & lowered the feel with second one but with this I hope there’s not fourth instalment in the pipeline.

I tried very hard to like the film but most of the times I found myself buried in my seat horrified of what’s happening on screen. The makers serve you cringe scene after scene and it’s never ending. Few dialogues of Jimmy Sheirgill are silver lining to this dark cloud of disappointment. Duration of the movie is of 2 hours & 15 mins and it’s never ending, Pravin Angre’s editing is poor involving a number of dead scenes.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

Jimmy Sheirgill is best of the worst! With his charm, he looks good & gets one of the very few good dialogues and delivers it with utmost honesty. We’ve seen the better of him as Saheb in the previous parts but with the script given here, I wasn’t hoping better than this. Mahie Gill, yet again, has looked OH-SO-HOT! With her orgasmic voice & art of seduction she does hams in some scenes. She has some signatures scenes to her but none of them leave the desired impact.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Udai, who’s more of a Mumbai-Ka-Bhai rather than a royal. His character is very poorly written & Dutt can’t help but drown in the mediocrity of it. Chitrangada Singh has not much to do & is just about okay with her performance. Her accent becomes annoying at times, thankfully she doesn’t do much of the speaking. Soha Ali Khan is there in a wasted cameo.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Tigmanshu Dhulia, the man behind movies like Paan Singh Tomar & Haasil, fails to carry forward the franchise with the similar kind of zeal it flagged off. The second part kind of hinted at the downfall but this one assures of an end to it. Direction, story, editing, screenplay – there isn’t a single department which atleast pretends to be good.

Dharma Vish’s background score is too loud. It goes well at places but just doesn’t click at some. Songs are forced down your throat making a already bad film hard to digest. But after watching the film I realised how ruining the beautiful Lag Ja Gale is not the worst thing about it.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is a movie you should not watch under any circumstance. Even if you’re forced to watch under the gun point, death would be a comfortable option to choose.

One and a half stars!

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Trailer

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 releases on 27th July, 2018.

