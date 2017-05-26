Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Movie Review

Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two-stars)

Star Cast: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom (cameo), Keira Knightley (guest appearance)

Director: Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg

What’s Good: VFX

What’s Bad: Where is Jack Sparrow in this (supposed to be) Johnny Depp film?

Loo Break: In the first half

Watch or Not?: Yes if you love to watch good VFX! Strictly no if you are a Johnny Depp fan!

Whoever has the Trident of Poseidon holds the power of the sea. A half dead half alive Captain Salazar and his crew of ghost sailors are after the life of Captain Jack Sparrow, who had sunk his ship in the Devil’s triangle many years ago. Salazar is now out to take revenge and wants to remove the trace of every pirate from the sea. Salazar needs the Poseidon to hold the power of the sea and kill Jack.

Will Turner’s (Orlando Bloom) son Henry (Brenton Thwaites) is also in search of the Poseidon in order to save his father, who is living a cursed life under the sea. Only the Trident can break this curse.

A young astronomer and horologist Carina (Kaya Scodelario) who is considered a witch, escapes from prison and helps Jack and Henry in their search for the Poseidon.

Meanwhile, Salazar meets Captain Barbossa and blackmails him into helping him find Jack.

Will Barbossa hand over Jack Sparrow to Salazar? Will Jack, Henry and Carina get the Poseidon? What connection does Carina have with Captain Barbossa? Will Jack Sparrow survive?

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Review: Script Analysis

What happens when you go to a restaurant, order for the main course and are served plate after plate of starters instead? Disappointed? My reaction was similar after watching the film.

The legendary Captain Jack Sparrow has been reduced to a supporting role! I surely didn’t go to the theatre expecting to watch Johnny Depp wobbling in the background and having a little or no contribution to the main story! What does he do? He is unable to save himself from public assassination (guillotine), is saved by his crew every time he is in danger, who even tells him, “You have lost your luck, you have lost your ship and now you have lost your crew! Jack Sparrow is no longer our Captain.” And he does not do much throughout the film either.

I surely did not go to watch Johnny Depp play a supporting role in a franchise, where he is the hero! In fact, the younger Jack Sparrow (Anthony De La Torre) has some heroic feats as a pirate and gains the respect of viewers.

The makers have surely given more importance to the characters of Will Turner’s son Henry (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), who appear to the heroes of this film. Equal importance has been given to Jack Sparrow’s rival turned friend Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and the antagonist Captain Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem). I refuse to believe that Jack Sparrow is a helpless drunk pirate who cannot even save himself. Mr Jeff Nathanson, this surely is disappointing!

The script is tight and will hold the attention of even those who have not watched earlier installments of the franchise. Some of the dialogues are hilarious. While the other films were also absurd, this one surely beats them all in this aspect.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Star Performance

Johnny Depp delivers a half-hearted performance probably because he is unhappy with the half-baked role he gets in this part. Despite that, it is a delight to watch the good old Captain Jack Sparrow (who has aged a little) return to the big screen 6 years after the last installment (On Stranger Tides, 2011) released.

Anthony De La Torre is impressive as young Jack.

Brenton Thwaites does a good job as the hero (yes I am having to call him the hero) and fits nicely as Will Turner’s son.

Kaya Scodelario is not just beautiful but wins hearts with her performance.

Academy Award winning actor Javier Bardem as the menacing ghost Captain Salazar steals the show in this film! His makeup also is too good! Yes, Bardem is unrecognizable in this film.

If there is someone I loved in this film, it is undoubtedly Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush)! I would not reveal more as I do not wish to give away the script. You have to watch the film to find out why I am saying this.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Direction and Music

Excellent VFX is the first thing that comes to my mind when I sit to analyze this film and Disney films don’t normally disappoint in this factor. The battles on the sea, the ghost sailors, the ships and a house moving like a truck through the city, look so damn real that you cannot stop being fascinated! The scene when the miniature Black Pearl regains its original size after being thrown into the sea gives goosebumps!

The dialogues are hilarious and some scenes are extremely funny, like the scene in which Jack Sparrow is put on a guillotine.

The introduction seems unnecessarily dragged, which makes the first part a little tedious. However, the film quickly gains pace in the second half, which is extremely gripping and makes you wait for the climax. Talking about absurdity, the sea getting divided into two parts? Even kids will find it difficult to believe this.

Director duo Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg does a good job and makes the film an enjoyable watch but they keep you waiting for Jack Sparrow. Talking about music, I have always loved the Pirate theme, which has been used beautifully throughout the film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – The Last Word

This Disney film is a visual spectacle and the credit for this goes to cinematographer Paul Cameron. However, less of Jack Sparrow makes it drab.

The film can be watched for nice VFX, but (heartbreak alert!) if you are a Johnny Depp fan I would strictly recommend not watching it.

I would not give it more than 2 stars.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales releases on 26th May, 2017.

