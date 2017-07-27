Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana DCruz, Amrita Singh, Athiya Shetty

Director: Anees Bazmee

What’s Good: Enjoyable watch, songs, cinematography

What’s Bad: Racist jokes are not funny

Loo Break: During any of the songs (there are too many songs in the film)

Watch or Not?: You could go for this with kids on Sunday

Charan and Karan are twins separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident. Their uncle Kartar Singh sends Karan to his sister residing in London and Charan to his brother residing in Chandigarh. As a result, the twins grow up as cousins.

Charan and Karan’s parents are looking for brides for them while they have girlfriends. Unable to tell this to their parents, they approach their uncle Kartar Singh for help but he messes it up all the more. What follows are a series of hilarious incidents, confusions, misunderstandings and more.

What happens finally?

Mubarakan Review: Script Analysis

The story is funny and the film has some really hilarious dialogues. However, sardar jokes are a bit clichéd and Bollywood needs to get over it.

I loved the way the film builds up the confusion but it tends to drag towards the climax. Their are moments when you will feel it is patriarchal, racist and regressive.

Also, the climax is a bit predictable.

Mubarakan Review: Star Performance

Anil Kapoor as Kartar Singh steals the show in this film. Watch the film for Anil Kapoor if not for anything else.

Arjun Kapoor does a good job in the double roles of Karanveer Singh and Charanveer Singh.

Ileana D’Cruz as Sweety, Karan’s girlfriend delivers an excellent performance.

Athiya Shetty plays Binkle, Charan’s girlfriend. She really needs to brush up her acting skills.

Rahul Dev (as Binkle’s father), Ratna Pathak Shah (as Karan’s mother) and Pavan Malhotra ( as Charan’s father) are excellent.

Mubarakan Review: Direction, Music

This is a perfect family entertainer and good for watching with your family on a get together or festive occasions.

Himman Dhamija deserves mention for good cinematography. The film has been shot in picturesque locates in London and Chandigarh.

There are several LOL moments which will make you laugh till your stomach aches. However the film tends to stretch a little in the climax which could be avoided.

The music is good overall. I loved the songs Hawa Hawa composed by Gourov-Roshin and Jatt Jaguar composed by Amaal Mallik. There are too many songs in the film which might bore you.

Mubarakan Review: The Last Word

The film leaves you feeling good and happy. An enjoyable weekend watch with kids.

Mubarakan Trailer

Mubarakan releases on 28th July, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Mubarakan.

