Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparajita Adhya, Abish Mathew, Malvika Sitlani, Prakash Belawadi, Rajatava Dutta

Director: Akshay Roy

What’s Good: Probably the music is the only saving grace in this film.

What’s Bad: A weak script with little purpose or relevance. An overstretched climax too.

Loo Break: Yes! Probably more than two!

Watch or Not?: Passable. There’s nothing worth your time and money here.

User Rating:

Abhimanyu aka Bubla Roy (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a horror-erotica fiction writer who is facing writer’s block after going through a major heartbreak. While his publisher is onto him asking him to come up with a new book, Abhi realizes it’s finally time to turn to a genre that he has been running from, a romantic novel. He decides to pen down his own love story as ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu‘.

Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) is his childhood sweetheart and neighbor. The 5 year-olds explore various phases in each other’s lives including being in love with each other at one point.

Careers drive the two apart and over time feelings keep shifting pace between the duo. After having a tough time in her career as a singer, Bindu rejects Abhi’s proposal for marriage and leaves him heartbroken.

After years of not being in touch when Abhi and Bindu meet again, will love blossom again?

Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: Script Analysis

YRF’s latest offering in romance after Aditya Chopra’s Befikre is Meri Pyaari Bindu. What initially seemed like a regular love story based in the charming city of Kolkata, turns out to be an emotionless yawnfest. Yes! There’s little to like or take away from this love story.

Abhimanyu is a confused soul who seems unclear of his feelings for Bindu. She, on the other hand, is commitment phobic on all levels including her life choices. There’s a Runway Bride twist to her character and that’s not really established well so it makes little sense.

Overall, there’s the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil type friendship angle between Bindu and Abhi who enjoy Bollywood and are uninhibited around one another. Coming to the dialogues, there’s lack of natural conversations between the leads despite the portrayal of their childhood friendship.

At one point in the story, Bindu-Abhi’s meet after 4 years in Goa seems extremely random; of course you have stopped finding sense in their interactions from long before.

Whatever happened to good old love stories or least of all matured characters. Going by the way Abhi and Bindu’s relationship is, he could very well be called her ‘Half Boyfriend.’

The entire first half is a flashback and the narrative takes its own sweet time to establish a base. By the second half, you’re too bored to bother about the messed up leads and are eagerly waiting for it to end.

The only enjoyable scenes in this film are the ones where you see Abhi’s chaotic, happy Bengali family.

Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: Star Performance

Parineeti Chopra as Bindu is given too many makeovers in this film. She is constantly on a fashion parade with her dressing speaking more than her character. She probably seems to have failed to catch the vibe of Bindu’s character and more often than not I saw Parineeti in the film, not Bindu.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Bubla aka Abhimanyu is likable but repetitive. His boy-next-door image has little to hold your attention and neither the chemistry with Parineeti works. He partly performs a narrator to the story too and that is slightly better than his act.

Aparajita Auddy as Abhimanyu’s mother was one of my most favorite characters in the film. Her natural act as the mother is likable enough.

Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: Direction, Music

Debutant Akshay Roy directs Meri Pyaari Bindu and I’d say he has some learning to do since this debut won’t be a smashing one. If you have watched the Marathi film Ti Sadhya Kay Karte that released recently, there are chances that you find minor resemblances to this film.

It seems like Roy is trying hard to present characters that are relatable considering complicated romances in today’s times but doesn’t come close enough. He tries to experiment the story-telling process to make the film interesting but doesn’t manage to do so. The whole portion of Abhi and Bindu’s messages when she is traveling to Paris and Australia look extremely out of place.

He captures the Kolkata vibe well and I would even say the interesting start of the film with the Goddess was impressive.

For retro music lovers, there’s Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri as the saving grace from the boring story.

Sachin-Jigar’s music too works well for this film.

Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: The Last Word

Meri Pyaari Bindu should have been named as ‘Meri Friend-Zoner Bindu’. With no love and lack of emotions, here’s a 1.5/5 for this film.

Meri Pyaari Bindu Trailer

Meri Pyaari Bindu releases on 12th May 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Meri Pyaari Bindu.