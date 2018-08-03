Karwaan Movie Review: Without Irrfan Khan This Will Be Buss-Kar(waan)

Karwaan Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Akarsh Khurana

What’s Good: Irrfan Khan & his dialogues – two major things because of which the movie retains its entertainment value, well explored picturesque locations.

What’s Bad: The paper thin & unconvincing plot, the movie hangs on a thin thread which is saved by Irrfan Khan’s performance.

Loo Break: Plenty of them in the second half, that’s where the makers decide to lower the entertainment and add unnecessary drama.

Watch or Not?: If you’ve watched Mulk & still want to watch a movie in a theater only then you can think to go for this one.

Dulquer Salmaan (Avinash) is someone who’s software engineer not by choice. As seen in every other fulfill-your-ambition movie, it’s his father who stopped him from chasing his dream of becoming a photographer. The news of his father being dead in a bus accident breaks to him in a very hilarious way. He then goes to Shaukat to borrow his van in order to bring his father’s dead body from the airport.

He gets to know airport that his father’s body has been swapped with someone else & now it’s in Kochi. Their journey over two dead bodies start from here. All this leads to some situations in which Avinash & Shaukat meet Tanya (Mithila Palkar). The plot revolves around the journey of the three of them & how they find themselves.

Karwaan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Bejoy Nambiar’s story is fresh & different but unconvincing. The whole scenario of having a road trip over the fact that you’ve two dead bodies to take care of is half baked. We hear about how Avinash had not-so-good relationship with his father but it’s never been explored to establish that connect. If this would’ve been just another road-trip film with a different back story, there was a chance of the film leaving its mark.

I totally understand how the makers wanted to dig through the phenomena of ‘finding oneself’ but they lacked the conviction with the route they chose to travel on. Akarsh had everything on his side, from the man who can bring the house down by his wit to another man who can do a similar thing by his charm. What he lacked was a good backstory to his characters. Take it any good ‘journey’ film – from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Piku, it’s always have been about more than the road trip. Karwaan, at times, takes itself too seriously and that’s where it fails.

Karwaan Movie Review: Star Performance

Irrfan Khan: We’re missing you sir! You don’t have to be a fan of him to like him because he’s one of those rare actors who has never been hated for his work. Throw any line at him, he’ll deliver that in 10 similar ways yet making you amuse every single time. He’s the solo winner of this film enjoying one of the best dialogues. Karwaan minus Irrfan would’ve been Buss-Kar(waan) [Sorry for that!].

Dulquer Salmaan: What a royal waste of talent! Those who’ve seen his earlier work will realise how much he’s wasted here. It’s only his charm that acts! He surely deserved a better Bollywood debut. Mithila Palkar – the internet sensation – does pretty well. She stays her natural self and that’s what goes in her favour. After Irrfan Khan’s hilarious dialogues delivery, the second most delightful thing about the film is Kirti Kharbanda‘s cameo. Her character though is forcefully fit in the script but she looks heavenly to dump all those technicalities.

Karwaan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Akarsh Khurana – a good director with bad story sense. After High Jack, Karwaan is yet another good idea gone waste. He needs to rework his script next time before he finalises to direct a film. It’s neither a badly directed film nor an unbearable one, it’s just entertaining but in parts. Only if Akarsh would’ve concentrated more on plot and not just dialogues.

Arijit Singh’s Chota Sa Fasana is best of the lot. It fits well with the story & has been blended well at places. Heartquake’s quirky lyrics makes it a good listen but it’ll not have a shelf life outside the movie. The music of SlowCheeta’s Dhai Kilo Bakwaas is used very well.

Karwaan Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Karwaan will be remembered only for Irrfan Khan & his unbelievable dialogue delivery. Go with low expectations & be prepared to get entertained in parts.

Two and a half stars!

Karwaan Trailer

Karwaan releases on 03rd August, 2018.

