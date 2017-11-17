Justice League Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciaran Hinds.

Director: Zack Snyder/Joss Whedon.

What’s Good: The fact that Justice League is finally here and we know DC Comics has messed it up yet again.

What’s Bad: Batman V Superman gave birth to the Martha meme, get ready for some more for the reasons Superman come back. Zack Synder reinvents his love for messy situations in this one.

Loo Break: Naturally! The screenplay is so loud, you’ll get an urge to piss to calm down your mind.

Watch or Not?: Watch it to discover new ways of DC ruining the universe it was created since ages.

User Rating:

As the ending of Batman V Superman clearly (Pun intended!) showed the end of Clark Kent, but everyone knew he’s coming back. Batman (Ben Affleck) is on recruiting spree collecting the best superheroes around the world to face one big challenge. Wonderwoman (Gal Gadot) is the male version of Superman while he’s gone, saving the lives of people who are in troubles. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) straight out of Game Of Thrones, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) – a failed experiment and Flash (Ezra Miller) – the man who’s always in a rush join Batman to create the Justice League.

As every superhero movie, there’s a villain who wants to destroy the world. As unusual looking as his name, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) is collecting three ancient mother boxes which are been floating around at three different places around the earth. Post collecting these boxes, Steppenwolf will become powerful enough to achieve his target. As he’s busy with his search, our superheroes find a way to revive Superman from the dead. How he comes back to life and how the army faces this devil is what the story is about.

Justice League Movie Review: Script Analysis

Written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, Justice League is an amalgamation of two ideologies into one. Zack Snyder stepped down the director’s seat to resolve his personal issues and Whedon took over the driver’s seat. Having the dark backdrop with funny one-liners shows where the movie could’ve been and where it is.

Zack takes too much time to introduce everyone and gets them together to form a team. Alien to the concept of brightness, the makers again refuse to learn anything from their competitors keeping the proceedings dark. When you’re bringing someone back to life, you need a super convincing plot. Snyder takes the juvenile way out keeping everyone unconvinced and disappointed.

Justice League Movie Review: Star Performance

When Christian Bale backed out from playing Batman, hopes were personally dead for me of seeing anyone else as a Batman. Ben Affleck surely has the charm but is affected badly by the scripts required for his superhero. I don’t know why they’ve made his voice has been so artificial to understand. He’s strictly okay in this one too!

Gal Gadot, whose standalone movie kind of revived DC comics, is the gleaming portion of this dark cloud. Her smile is bright enough to eliminate the ill-lit plot. Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller are the revelations of this film. They both have their movies lined up which could do well minus Snyder.

Ray Fisher does his Cyborg well, he has a subplot which could be used well for his independent project. Ciaran Hinds is the biggest disappointment as a CGI puffed villain. Not at a single occasion, he overshadows the heroes to make it even.

Justice League Movie Review: Direction, Music

Less the merrier is the case for Snyder’s direction. He has again messed up for DC and this was their answer to Marvel’s Avengers. Skip the story part, Snyder fumbles with direction too. Unpolished fight sequences, eye-hurting CGI – Snyder fails to shine in any department.

DC, for music, brings in Danny Elfman – the guy who composed for 1989’s Batman and many after that. He does a good job in making us not miss Hans Zimmer. The loud thumping complements the uneven narration. It has a couple of songs, one at the start and one towards the end – both, very good.

Justice League Movie Review: The Last Word

Justice League is not its trailer, it’s definitely not the film we expected – it’s just another addition to the failed attempts by DC boasting its intense soon-to-end glory. You can totally skip it if you were not waiting to watch this.

Two stars!

Justice League Movie Trailer

Justice League Movie releases on 17th November, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Justice League Movie.

Trending: