Insidious: The Last Key Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Kirk Acevedo, Caitlin Gerard, Spencer Locke, Josh Stewart, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, Pierce Pope, Bruce Davison.

Director: Adam Robitel

What’s Good: This is the series finale & no more Insidious. Lin Shaye’s honest attempt to survive in a substandard story, yet again.

What’s Bad: This was my first movie in 2018 on the big screen, so yeah, that’s pretty bad way to start the year.

Loo Break: Anytime you want too! Anyway the script stinks, so all the time you’ll feel you’re in the loo anyway.

Watch or Not?: Only if you’ve watched the first 3 parts and are curious to see the dreadful end of the franchise, go ahead.

The story starts showing Elise’s (Lin Shaye) unhappy childhood and how she suffered from the special (or not so special) powers of interacting with spirits. Living with her lunatic dad, she gets beaten up every time she complains about demons she can see in the house. Story elevates from the 1950s to 2010 showing Elise in her declining years. Elise gets a call from a gentleman named Ted Garza (Kirk Acevedo) complaining about the paranormal activities in his house.

Being a demonologist, it’s her duty to solve this issue but this case becomes special from her when she hears Ted’s address. Ted lives in the same house where she spent her not so delightful childhood. She decides to go on and solve this last case for her peace of mind. Everything goes chaotic as she enters her old house and explores the spirits along with her young partners Tucker (Angus Sampson) and Specs (Leigh Whannell). She discovers many things about her family and also a key-monster named as KeyFace.

Insidious: The Last Key Movie Review: Script Analysis

Elise in a scene clearly decides to leave the life she has been living interacting with spirits and start a fresh one, cut to next scene she decides to go in her old house to haunt the demons down ALONE. Why you so confused, Adam? The script of this series finale is full of dead, baseless & illogical scenes. Even if we give the benefit of doubt to this being due to its genre, it still challenges your common sense.

A good horror movie is like the process of good sex, it makes you scream! Insidious is so hideous, you’ll want to leave it in between. A character in the film keeps the door of a room obstructed from demons – wait there’s more to it – with a bookshelf. Dude, they’re demons? They can tear your entire house down, even if you need to obstruct a door at least use a ton of ply and nails. Elise enters the room of demons with lights off – wait there’s more to it – and a flashlight in her hand? I can buy the logic, we can see demons in dark but why use a flashlight? Want to check them out? Just like these, the script has many unintentional hilarious flaws.

Insidious: The Last Key Movie Review: Star Performance

Lin Shaye is good with her presence and as we all know she has been the best part of this franchise since the first installment. She plays the role of spirit-magnet, demons follow her & she proves to be an only worthy thing about Insidious, again.

Leigh Whannell and Angus Sampson as Specs and Tucker don’t have much to do other than tail-following Lin and ensuring she doesn’t die in the process. Both are okayish and gets some cringe-worthy dialogues to mouth. None of the other cast is worth mentioning as everyone has their little cameos and not contribute anything major.

Insidious: The Last Key Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Adam Robitel showed some serious potential when he helmed the found footage movie – The Taking Of Deborah Logan. Inside: The Last Key fails on the paper leaving no scope for Adam to preside over and make it interesting. A half hour into the movie and you already start to watch the time.

Music by Joseph Bishara is commendable. All through these years, he has become this spooky music director after composing for Annabelle, Conjuring, and Insidious series. The background music does give you a shocking moments couple of times until you realize scenes are the same bore.

Insidious: The Last Key Movie Review: The Last Word

Following the kaput template used by horror movies for gazillion times now, Insidious: The Last Key is a yawning chasm of boringness. Still living in a hope when the west will stop producing baseless and lame horror films. Stop it already,‌‌ Hollywood!

One & a half stars!

Insidious: The Last Key Movie Trailer

Insidious: The Last Key Movie releases on 05th January, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Insidious: The Last Key Movie .