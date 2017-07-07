Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi, Naveen Kaushik

Director: Ashwni Dhir

What’s Good: Sanjay Mishra’s performance

What’s Bad: Script, direction, racist jokes and a ghazal on fart

Watch or Not?: Watch at your own risk. Don’t tell me that I didn’t warn you.

Aryan and his British Indian girlfriend Anaya is planning to fake a marriage so that he can get a citizenship in the UK. 10 days before the wedding, Aryan’s distant uncle’s (who stays in India) neighbour’s tenant Gagga chacha and Guddi chachi suddenly land in Aryan’s office. A reluctant Aryan has to take them home. However, although Aryan and Anaya are not the ones who believe in Atithi Devo Bhava, they need this elderly couple as witnesses of their (fake) marriage as their only relative in London. So, they decide tolerate this interfering, quirky, irritating but loving and caring chacha-chachi until they completely lose their patience.

What happens next? Will Aryan and Anaya throw their guests out?

What is uncle and aunt’s real identity? Who are they? Why do they carry newspapers carrying stories on the 9/11?

Guest iin London Review: Script Analysis

Too many cooks spoil the broth! Too many sub-plots ruin the film.

While Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge was a laugh riot, this film is nowhere close to it, although the makers leave no stone unturned in their desperate attempt to make the audience laugh. Too many racist jokes, not funny. Jokes on surgical strike, Pakistan and Kashmir are not funny. They are simply silly.

The script is half-baked and lacks purpose. The story is too predictable, especially if you have watched Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, you can guess what will happen in the end. It borrow’s the unwanted guest and reluctant host from Athithi… but unfortunately can’t decide what to do with the characters.

It’s high time the makers understood that neither farting nor racist jokes are funny.

Guest iin London Review: Star Performance

Sanjay Mishra is the best thing that could have happened to this film. If anybody will seriously make you laugh, it’s him. His performance as Pakistani officer cum Aryan’s neighbour Mr Habibi is just too good!

Paresh Rawal is one of the best comedians of Bollywood but to cast him in a film with a half-baked script and character is a total waste.

The same can be said about Naveen Kaushik, who is a talented actor but is wasted in the film. His character (Aryan’s boss) is absolutely redundant.

I liked Tanvi Azmi’s performance as the loving and caring chachi, who is always embarrassed due to her husband’s farts.

Kartik Aaryan is average and Kriti Kharbanda overacts.

Guest iin London Review: Direction, Music

Throughout the first half of the film (which is all about Gagga chacha’s fart, Guddi chachi’s tears, sleep-walking and mouth-watering food and kilos of chacha’s gyan on Bharatiya sanskriti), I was waiting for the real story to begin. In the second half, after wasting a lot of time and a few more farts later (including an absolutely boring ghazal on fart), the makers suddenly decide to disclose the guests’ real identity and the purpose of their London visit. While the film fails to make us laugh as a comedy, it terribly fails in its attempt to become serious and tragic. It neither makes you laugh nor cry but it definitely makes you get bored and wait for it to get over.

The film could have been much shorter especially in the first half.

Aryan and Anaya were supposed to fake a marriage but they get married for real on chacha-chachi’s insistence and they simply don’t mind! On the contrary, they start behaving like a husband-wife and even discuss babies! And yes, Anaya gets pregnant eventually.

I’m sure the film could have had a much better climax. And what is Ajay Devgn doing in the film? Even he doesn’t seem to know! An extremely disappointing climax becomes the perfect topping to this boring and tasteless pizza.

The music is average and none of the songs are worth remembering.

Guest iin London Review: The Last Word

It’s a khichdi of a film which leads nowhere. It tries to be funny but it is not, it tries to get people’s sympathy but fails there too, it tries to get serious and then again funny— the audience is super bored meanwhile. Better to avoid these guests.

One star for this.

Guest iin London Trailer

Guest iin London releases on 7th July, 2017.

