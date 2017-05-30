South superstar Prabhas’ latest film Baahubali 2 was a massive hit at the Box Office all over the world and now the star is gearing up for his upcoming film Saaho.

The makers of Saaho recently released its teaser with Baahubali 2 in theatres and its first look created a lot of buzz about the film amongst the audience. The massive success of Baahubali 2 and hype generated by the teaser of Saaho are said to have made the leading distributors start approaching the production house for the theatrical rights of Saaho, much before the movie hits the floor.

Eros International is reportedly offering Rs. 400 crore for the theatrical rights of Prabhas’ movie Saaho and this price is bigger than that of the distribution rights of Baahubali 2. The film is made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. Prabhas is currently on the US tour and will start shooting from the first week of July and before he starts shooting for the film the actor has decided to better his Hindi speaking skills.

The film is set to be Shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United States and Europe. Saaho is an action thriller film, which is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. Prabhas will play the lead role in the film, while the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the leading actress and other cast and crew.

The film is scheduled for a release in the first half of 2018.