Tubelight‘s box office performance has started showing up already, thanks to its good advance booking. Th film is set to release in 5550 screens worldwide, with India having 4350 screens and around 1200 screens in the international circuit.

The advance booking is good so far, however, it not as big as Baahubali 2 Hindi or Sultan. Mostly, the film’s weekend business is likely to be in the range of 27 to 28 crores on Friday, 29 to 31 crores on Saturday and 30 to 34 crores on Sunday.

The reviews from critics are mostly average. Very few of them have actually rated the film above 3 stars. Nevertheless, it’s Bhai’s film and when it is a ‘Bhai’s film’ the reviews don’t matter much to them! However, not missing out on the core point that the film’s lifetime business will totally depend on ‘Janta’s verdict’. Only a positive word of mouth will help the film to sustain for more than 3 weeks in theaters.

Trending :

Coming back to Tubelight’s box office performance, the movie being a Eid release expectations are extremely high since Salman’s previous Eid releases consecutively have crossed the 300 crore mark. Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both won the box office and dominated the festive period with records. In terms of the number game, Salman remains at the top with his back to back 100,200 and 300 crore plus grossers.

Also, one of the biggest advantage for Tubelight is the fact that it has a good two week free run with no big release in the way. If the film’s positive word of mouth prevails irrespective of the average reviews, the film can still pull off a good business.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is an emotional drama surrounding sibling love. Apart from Salman, it also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri in key roles.