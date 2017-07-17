Jagga Jasoos has enjoyed a good weekend at the Box Office as 33.17 crores* have come in. For a film which has been delayed for years and didn’t really have audiences waiting to catch it in theaters, this is a fair number indeed. A release like this could have gone totally unnoticed if not for the persistence that has been demonstrated by all involved with it. That is the only factor which has allowed it not just a good placement in theaters but also respectable numbers that at least give it a chance over the weekdays.

The film is in fact better than what Katrina Kaif’s last release Baar Baar Dekho had done in its entire lifetime [32 crore] and though the scale, budget and expectations from both are poles apart, the fact still remains that there has been a start nonetheless.

This can well be evidenced in the Top-10 opening weekends of 2017 where Jagga Jasoos has managed to find a place and also move a couple of slots up in the charts when compared to the Number 9 position where it had opened on Friday:

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 128 crore



Tubelight – 64.77 crore



Raees – 59.83 crore



Jolly LLB 2 – 50.46 crore



Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 43.05 crore



Kaabil – 38.87 crore



Jagga Jasoos – 34 crore*



Half Girlfriend – 32.04 crore



Sachin – A Billion Dreams – 28.05 crore



Naam Shabana – 18.76 crore



This is where it would stay on though as Kaabil had hung on well right through and eventually enjoyed 79.6 crore in its first seven days (the film had released on a Wednesday). Jagga Jasoos would actually be competing with the first week numbers of Half Girlfriend that stood at 49.19 crore. That’s the bare minimum number it needs to cross in order to be in contention for at least a fair lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder