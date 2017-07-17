Jagga Jasoos has enjoyed a good weekend at the Box Office as 33.17 crores* have come in. For a film which has been delayed for years and didn’t really have audiences waiting to catch it in theaters, this is a fair number indeed. A release like this could have gone totally unnoticed if not for the persistence that has been demonstrated by all involved with it. That is the only factor which has allowed it not just a good placement in theaters but also respectable numbers that at least give it a chance over the weekdays.
The film is in fact better than what Katrina Kaif’s last release Baar Baar Dekho had done in its entire lifetime [32 crore] and though the scale, budget and expectations from both are poles apart, the fact still remains that there has been a start nonetheless.
This can well be evidenced in the Top-10 opening weekends of 2017 where Jagga Jasoos has managed to find a place and also move a couple of slots up in the charts when compared to the Number 9 position where it had opened on Friday:
Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 128 crore
Tubelight – 64.77 crore
Raees – 59.83 crore
Jolly LLB 2 – 50.46 crore
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 43.05 crore
Kaabil – 38.87 crore
Jagga Jasoos – 34 crore*
Half Girlfriend – 32.04 crore
Sachin – A Billion Dreams – 28.05 crore
Naam Shabana – 18.76 crore
Trending :
Indu Sarkar’s New Track Dilli Ki Raat Reawakens The Retro Era
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Honorary Membership From Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association
This is where it would stay on though as Kaabil had hung on well right through and eventually enjoyed 79.6 crore in its first seven days (the film had released on a Wednesday). Jagga Jasoos would actually be competing with the first week numbers of Half Girlfriend that stood at 49.19 crore. That’s the bare minimum number it needs to cross in order to be in contention for at least a fair lifetime.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder