Over the years, Irrfan Khan has been seen in a mix of some commercial, offbeat and international cinema. His talent has been unquestionable and this is something that was demonstrated all over again in this week’s release Hindi Medium as well.

From the Box Office perspective, he has been riding up the ladder and while Jazbaa and Piku had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan/Deepika Padukone giving him company, he was pretty much flying solo in films Talvar and Madaari. Now from the sole lead perspective where the opening is entirely dependent on him, Irrfan has made a fair start with Hindi Medium.

The film has taken an opening of 2.81 crore which is better than Madaari [2.25 crore] and Talvar [2.50 crore].

Trending:

As for Jazbaa [4.23 crore] and Piku [5.30 crore], they did open better. Nonetheless, one expects Hindi Medium to now follow the trajectory of Talvar as far the critical acclaim, word of mouth and growth at the Box Office is concerned. Yes, Talvar was a serious drama whereas Hindi Medium is more light hearted in treatment. However, the setting [Delhi NCR] and the target audience [at multiplexes] is the same and hence one waits to see how the film grows from this point on.

Talvar had grown to 9.25 crore (including Thursday paid previews) after taking an opening of 2.50 crore. By the look of things, Hindi Medium should also eventually reach there.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder